2025 Spring Fest

Wristbands are required for all activities including rock wall, bouncy houses, obstacle course and carnival games.
*Dunk tank tickets sold separately.
*Note: wristbands are required for activity participation, not general admission
Wristbands are required for all activities including rock wall, bouncy houses, obstacle course and carnival games.
*Dunk tank tickets sold separately.
*Note: wristbands are required for activity participation, not general admission
Adult Wristband
$5
This ticket is a limited access ticket for adults only. Want to race your kid on the obstacle course or play some games? This is the ticket is for you!
*Note: wristbands are required for activity participation, not general admission
This ticket is a limited access ticket for adults only. Want to race your kid on the obstacle course or play some games? This is the ticket is for you!
*Note: wristbands are required for activity participation, not general admission
Dunk Tank Ticket
$5
Teachers and coaches will take turns sitting atop the platform ready to take a swim! Pre-purchase your dunk tank ticket good for 3 chances to make the perfect shot.
Teachers and coaches will take turns sitting atop the platform ready to take a swim! Pre-purchase your dunk tank ticket good for 3 chances to make the perfect shot.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!