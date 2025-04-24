PS 101Q Parents Association INC

Hosted by

PS 101Q Parents Association INC

About this event

Sales closed

2025 Spring Fling: Pony Grooming

2 Russell Pl

Forest Hills, NY 11375, USA

Pony Grooming
$8
Let your child enjoy a special hands-on experience by grooming a pony! Each 5-minute session allows one child at a time to brush and bond with one of our gentle ponies. Please arrive a few minutes before your scheduled time to check in.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!