2025 Spring Fling Tickets

Admission for one person to the event to include one hour beer/wine open bar, appetizers, buffet dinner, desserts and live entertainment.
Admission for one person to the event to include one hour beer/wine open bar, appetizers, buffet dinner, desserts and live entertainment.
HES Staff/ Teacher Ticket
$50
HES Staff and Teacher Tickets
HES Staff and Teacher Tickets
Legacy Sponsorship (4 tickets)
$1,500
groupTicketCaption
Name and logo on invitation as presenting sponsor; Name, logo and company website link on
Spring Fling social media as presenting sponsor, Printed logo at event in a prominent location;
Option to sponsor portion of the event (e.g., open bar, photo booth, music, dessert, etc.)
Four (4) tickets to “A Century of HOPEwell” Spring Fling Event
Name and logo on invitation as presenting sponsor; Name, logo and company website link on
Spring Fling social media as presenting sponsor, Printed logo at event in a prominent location;
Option to sponsor portion of the event (e.g., open bar, photo booth, music, dessert, etc.)
Four (4) tickets to “A Century of HOPEwell” Spring Fling Event
Century Sponsorship (2 tickets)
$1,000
groupTicketCaption
Name, logo and company website link on Spring Fling social media as sponsor; Printed logo at event in a prominent location.
Two (2) tickets to “A Century of HOPEwell” Spring Fling Event
Name, logo and company website link on Spring Fling social media as sponsor; Printed logo at event in a prominent location.
Two (2) tickets to “A Century of HOPEwell” Spring Fling Event
Era Sponsorship (2 tickets)
$500
groupTicketCaption
Name and logo displayed at event; Name, logo and company website link on Spring Fling social media
Two (2) tickets to “A Century of HOPEwell” Spring Fling Event
Name and logo displayed at event; Name, logo and company website link on Spring Fling social media
Two (2) tickets to “A Century of HOPEwell” Spring Fling Event
Decade Sponsorship
$250
groupTicketCaption
Name and logo displayed at event
Two (2) tickets to “A Century of HOPEwell” Spring Fling Event
Name and logo displayed at event
Two (2) tickets to “A Century of HOPEwell” Spring Fling Event