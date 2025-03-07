2025 Spring Fling Tickets

125 Country Club Dr

Skillman, NJ 08558, USA

General Admission
$85
Admission for one person to the event to include one hour beer/wine open bar, appetizers, buffet dinner, desserts and live entertainment.
HES Staff/ Teacher Ticket
$50
HES Staff and Teacher Tickets
Legacy Sponsorship (4 tickets)
$1,500
Name and logo on invitation as presenting sponsor; Name, logo and company website link on Spring Fling social media as presenting sponsor, Printed logo at event in a prominent location; Option to sponsor portion of the event (e.g., open bar, photo booth, music, dessert, etc.) Four (4) tickets to “A Century of HOPEwell” Spring Fling Event
Century Sponsorship (2 tickets)
$1,000
Name, logo and company website link on Spring Fling social media as sponsor; Printed logo at event in a prominent location. Two (2) tickets to “A Century of HOPEwell” Spring Fling Event
Era Sponsorship (2 tickets)
$500
Name and logo displayed at event; Name, logo and company website link on Spring Fling social media Two (2) tickets to “A Century of HOPEwell” Spring Fling Event
Decade Sponsorship
$250
Name and logo displayed at event Two (2) tickets to “A Century of HOPEwell” Spring Fling Event
