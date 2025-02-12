2025 ActivateSA Spring Fundraiser Sponsorship Form
Address of fundraiser will be emailed upon selection of your sponsorship.
Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
Limit 1. - Company name or logo in title. - Logo placed on our printed and online materials. - An opportunity to participate in program. - Two minute opportunity to thank guests for supporting ActivateSA. - Eight complimentary tickets.
Trailblazer
$5,000
Limit 3. - Logo placed on our printed and online materials.
- Publicly thanked in remarks. - Six complimentary tickets.
Activator
$1,500
Logo placed on our printed and online materials.
- Four complimentary tickets.
Mobilizer
$500
Logo placed on our printed and online materials. - Two complimentary tickets.
