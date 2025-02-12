2025 ActivateSA Spring Fundraiser Sponsorship Form

Limit 1. - Company name or logo in title. - Logo placed on our printed and online materials. - An opportunity to participate in program. - Two minute opportunity to thank guests for supporting ActivateSA. - Eight complimentary tickets.

Limit 1. - Company name or logo in title. - Logo placed on our printed and online materials. - An opportunity to participate in program. - Two minute opportunity to thank guests for supporting ActivateSA. - Eight complimentary tickets.

More details...