2025 Spring Parent Parties

Do you like biking? Do you like drinking beer? Do you like doing moderate amounts of each with a bunch of fun people? Well, then we have the event for you: The Budlong Bike Brigade Brewery Tour! We will meet with our bikes at Budlong and then ride to three breweries (route subject to change). The ride will mostly be along the paved trails, but will also include some riding on city streets. We will ride at a moderately pleasant pace, but not so slow that everyone gets bored. Estimated total time ~4-5 hours. Hosted by: John & Jen Koltse & Shawn Brodaski
Learn t-shirt making from the ULTIMATE crafty mom. Join Jenny to mingle and munch on tacos and take a turn designing your own Budlong Bulldog shirt for you or your child! Supplies, food and drinks provided and take a new shirt home with you! Hosted by: Jenny Melander
Join us for an evening of margaritas, munchies and mischief (the good kind). Warning: tacos and tequila may cause excessive laughter and mild dancing. Hosted by: Tammy Chase, Erin Harris, Carrie Oppenheim, Katie Wales
Backyard BBQ to celebrate the end of summer and return to school. Join fellow parents for burgers, beers, and live music. Adults only. Hosted by: Donald & Shannon O'Sullivan
New date for BBQ TBD; will be updated.
Join Miriam and Beth and learn how to wrap a hand tied market bouquet and design a stunning centerpiece. Flowers, Vessels, Wine and small bites included. Hosted by Miriam Doan & Beth Kraszewski
Meet new friends in the neighborhood! Budlong parents will host a traveling party; Walk the neighborhood with the whole crew and at each of five houses enjoy a special drink and appetizer! Adults only. Hosted by: Kevin & Kassandra Burke, Matt Cohn & Sowmia Sridhar, McKinley Adams & Howard Chan, Austin & Carrie Hahn, Jason & Stacie Keller
Meet new friends in the neighborhood! Budlong parents will host a traveling party; Walk the neighborhood with the whole crew and at each of five houses enjoy a special drink and appetizer! Adults only. Hosted by: Andy Donakowski & Katie Ediger, Rob Rodemeyer & Ange Groves, Nate & Christine Judson, Matt & Anna Schnabl, Jack and Megan Bleyaert
Learn to crochet with Eileen! She will provide a crochet hook and colored yarn and a manual on how to make a granny square. Learn all the skills needed to make your own at home! Hosted by: Eileen Brodaski
Dads only! Join us in the alley between Mozart and Francisco for craft beer, bags, and snacks. Each host will share a selection from their favorite local brewery. Hosted by: Joe Ferrari, Tom Magarian, Will Oppenheim, Matt Schnabl, Craig Wales
Please note this price is PER FAMILY. Family backyard movie night! Popcorn, candy and drinks (for kids and adults!) Movie selection TBD. BYO Chair. Hosted by: Ron & Mary Harris
Join fellow parents for an outdoor Bootcamp class in River Park! Katie is a certified fitness instructor and she will provide all the equipment you'll need. All levels welcome! Hosted by: Katie Wales
Join other Budlong families at River Park. All families welcome for an afternoon to relax and socialize! Bring your blanket, ball, favorite yard game and a snack or drink to share. This party is free for all Budlong families. Please consider a suggested donation of $10 per family at checkout. Hosted by: Liz Keo & Megan Bleyaert
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing