2025 Spring Purse Bingo Somerset Community Food Pantry

Ticket price includes 10 rounds of BINGO and ticket for door prize drawings.
Ticket price includes 10 rounds of BINGO and ticket for door prize drawings.
Additional BINGO Sheet
$40
Additional sheets are purchasable for the main player (not a second player). Remember - all funds are for the pantry - so feel free to buy yourself as many sheets as you want! Example: If you are buying for a group all at once... 5 main players = 5 tickets = 5 additional sheets = A GREAT TIME!!!
Additional sheets are purchasable for the main player (not a second player). Remember - all funds are for the pantry - so feel free to buy yourself as many sheets as you want! Example: If you are buying for a group all at once... 5 main players = 5 tickets = 5 additional sheets = A GREAT TIME!!!
Heads or Tails 1
$10
We will have 3 rounds of this highly anticipated game that delights every year! You won't want to miss out on the fun or the excellent prizes!!!
We will have 3 rounds of this highly anticipated game that delights every year! You won't want to miss out on the fun or the excellent prizes!!!
Heads or Tails 2
$10
We will have 3 rounds of this highly anticipated game that delights every year! You won't want to miss out on the fun or the excellent prizes!!!
We will have 3 rounds of this highly anticipated game that delights every year! You won't want to miss out on the fun or the excellent prizes!!!
Heads or Tails 3
$10
We will have 3 rounds of this highly anticipated game that delights every year! You won't want to miss out on the fun or the excellent prizes!!!
We will have 3 rounds of this highly anticipated game that delights every year! You won't want to miss out on the fun or the excellent prizes!!!
Raffle Ticket 1
$10
$10.00 for 1 ticket
$10.00 for 1 ticket
Raffle Tickets 3
$20
$20.00 for 3 tickets
$20.00 for 3 tickets
Raffle Tickets 10
$50
$50.00 for 10 tickets
$50.00 for 10 tickets
50/50 Ticket Round 1
$10
Round 1
Round 1
50/50 Ticket Round 2
$10
Round 2
Round 2
Add a donation for Somerset Community Food Pantry Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!