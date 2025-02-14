2025 Spring Raffle Fundraiser

-Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill and Smoker - Bronze
-572 square inches cooking space
-500 degree maximum temperature
MetaQuest 3 VR
$10
-Meta Quest 3S 256GB
-Batman: Arkham Shadow included
-256G of storage
Spa Day at Rock Barn Spa
$10
-$500 Giftcard to Rock Barn Spa
-Decide between massage, facial, pedicure with your bestie, or do it all by yourself
-All day access to their hydrotherapy Circuit: pools, hot-tubs, Cold Plunge, Saunas and more
-Lunch, snacks, drinks are available.
-Check our their specials when you book for the best deal
Golf Day Out
$10
-$500 value Golfing day out
-Fully Customizable
-Lunch/Drinks and golfcart included
-You choose the course
