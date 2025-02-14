2025 Spring Raffle Fundraiser

Traeger Smoker
$10
-Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill and Smoker - Bronze -572 square inches cooking space -500 degree maximum temperature
MetaQuest 3 VR
$10
-Meta Quest 3S 256GB -Batman: Arkham Shadow included -256G of storage
Spa Day at Rock Barn Spa
$10
-$500 Giftcard to Rock Barn Spa -Decide between massage, facial, pedicure with your bestie, or do it all by yourself -All day access to their hydrotherapy Circuit: pools, hot-tubs, Cold Plunge, Saunas and more -Lunch, snacks, drinks are available. -Check our their specials when you book for the best deal
Golf Day Out
$10
-$500 value Golfing day out -Fully Customizable -Lunch/Drinks and golfcart included -You choose the course
