2025: Spring Semester

Annual Dance Registration is a fee for administrative processing, and includes a package of items your child will receive during the course of the semester that pertains to training and performance.
Dance: Prep. Ballet 1
$1,500
Preparatory Ballet Open Division (ages 5–7) consists of two 60-minute classes each week for 20 weeks. For students who have not yet completed 1 year of ballet.
Dance: Prep. Ballet 2
$2,245
Preparatory Ballet (ages 5–7) consists of three 90-minute classes each week for 20 weeks. For students who have already completed a full year of Prep Ballet. Tap dance is taught the last 15 minutes of class.
Dance: Beg. Ballet 1
$2,235
Beginning Ballet (ages 8–10) consists of three 90-minute classes each week for 20 weeks. For students who have not yet completed 1 year of ballet.
Dance: Beg. Ballet 2
$2,600
Beginning Ballet (ages 8–10) consists of three 105-minute classes each week for 20 weeks. For students who have already completed 1 year of Beg. Ballet.
Dance: Int. Ballet 1
$2,264
Intermediate Ballet (ages 11–13+) consists of five 90-minute classes each week for 20 weeks.
Dance: Tap Lessons
$400
Tap lessons are available as an option to those ballet dancers in their second year of each level (e.g., Prep. Ballet 2, Beg. Ballet 2, Int. Ballet 2). Tap lessons will immediately follow ballet class (for 15-20 minutes) and constitutes 60 minutes of tap lessons per week the duration of the semester.
Music Registration Fee
$100
Annual Music Registration is a fee for administrative processing, and includes a package of items your child will receive during the course of the semester pertaining to training and performance.
Music: Private Music Lessons
$900
Private music instruction (ages 5+), consists of one weekly 30-minute lesson for 20 weeks. Private music lessons are available for: piano, violin, viola, cello, clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, and French horn.
Music: Voice Lessons (Private)
$900
Private voice instruction (ages 8+), consists of one weekly 30-minute lesson for 20 weeks.
Music: Violin Class 1.0
$900
This is an introductory class for those new to the violin and for students who have not yet completed a semester of violin classes. Group class meets each Tuesday at 4:00-5:00pm for 20 weeks.
Music: Violin Class 1.5
$900
This is a class for those students who have already completed 1 semester of violin classes or equivalent. Group class meets each Thursday at 4:00-5:00pm for 20 weeks.
Instrument Rental: Violin
$175
5-month Violin rental fee. If you choose this, you will be required to fill out a credit authorization form that covers the replacement cost of the violin outfit ($350) should it not be returned by May 17, 2025. Each violin outfit includes violin, bow, shoulder rest and case.
