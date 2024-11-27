2025: Spring Semester

This is an introductory class for those new to the violin and for students who have not yet completed a semester of violin classes. Group class meets each Tuesday at 4:00-5:00pm for 20 weeks. For 10% discount, enter code at checkout: TEN

