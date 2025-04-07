2025 Spring Show

General Admission Policy
All seating is general admission—first come, first served. Every person entering the venue must have a ticket, regardless of age or whether the child requires a seat.
Please note:
• Strollers are not permitted inside the performance venue.
• In the event of cancellation or unforeseen circumstances, all ticket purchases will be considered a donation and are non-refundable.
We appreciate your support and understanding!
