Kathleen Roskot Memorial Scholarship Fund
2025 Springtime 'FUN'draising Raffle
Raffle Prize Bundle
$10
groupTicketCaption
Choose from any of the small raffle prizes below to be enter for 3 chances to win!
Choose from any of the small raffle prizes below to be enter for 3 chances to win!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Grand Prize Bundle
$25
groupTicketCaption
Choose from any of the large raffle prizes below to be enter for 3 chances to win!
Choose from any of the large raffle prizes below to be enter for 3 chances to win!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Grand Prize Ticket
$10
Choose from any of the large raffle prizes below to be enter for a chance to win!
Choose from any of the large raffle prizes below to be enter for a chance to win!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout