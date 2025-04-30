2025 Springtime 'FUN'draising Raffle

Raffle Prize Bundle item
Raffle Prize Bundle item
Raffle Prize Bundle item
Raffle Prize Bundle
$10
groupTicketCaption
Choose from any of the small raffle prizes below to be enter for 3 chances to win!
Grand Prize Bundle item
Grand Prize Bundle item
Grand Prize Bundle item
Grand Prize Bundle
$25
groupTicketCaption
Choose from any of the large raffle prizes below to be enter for 3 chances to win!
Grand Prize Ticket item
Grand Prize Ticket item
Grand Prize Ticket item
Grand Prize Ticket
$10
Choose from any of the large raffle prizes below to be enter for a chance to win!

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing