2025 SSMIBOR Golf Outing- Camp Southside

Someone hanging out for the day, not playing golf but will be eating lunch and dinner.
Spectator (Lunch)
$15
Someone hanging out for the day, not playing golf but with be eating lunch ONLY
Spectator (Dinner)
$20
Someone hanging out for the day, not playing golf but will be eating dinner ONLY
Foursome
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
A spot on a foursome to golf for the day. Lunch, Dinner, and Beverages provided. $125.00 per person or $500 per team
Hole Sponsor
$300
Set up at a hole for the day. With a golf cart and two Lunch & Dinner tickets.
Can use promo code “nocart” for a $50 discount
Will be promoted on Social Media and Signage
Dinner & Awards
$1,500
Signage at event, chance to speak during awards, and set up in banquet hall. As well as be recognized on Social Media.
Bloody Mary
$100
You set up and serve bloody marys in the morning to the golfers.
Beverage Cart
$600
You get to decorate and drive around your beverage cart and serve drinks around the course during the day.
You will also be recognized on signage and social media.
Closest To The Pin
$75
You can help run the closest to the pin contest in the morning and you can also provide a prize for the winner. You will present this award at Dinner, as well as be recognized on Social Media and Signage.
Registration Table
$100
You come early decorate the table and check all players and spectators in for the day. You also will be recognized on Social Media as well as signage.
Longest Drive
$75
You get to give a prize out to the winner and have signage at the hole but do not set up unless also paying a hole sponsor fee.
You will also be recognized on Social Media and Signage.
Lunch Sponsors
$300
You can set up in the banquet Hall while everyone is getting their lunch to have a prime spot without going out onto the course. You will also be recognized on Social Media as well as signage.
Mulligan
$50
1 for every team member
Yard String
$20
1 for every team member
Ball Drop
$300
Rite Rug - Ball Drop Sponsor
Add a donation for Southside MIBOR
$
