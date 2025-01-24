2025 SSRD Season Sponsorship

What's Included:
- 1/4 page ad in all bout programs.
- Vendor space provided at Crown Point & Valparaiso bouts
- Company-provided banner ad on SSRD website.
- Company logo (linked) posted on SSRD website as a Platinum Sponsor
- Mentions on SSRD's Facebook & Instagram pages
- 6 shout-outs over the PA by the announcer during each home bout
- 6 season passes to home bouts
- Deluxe SSRD Merch Basket
Gold Sponsor
$500
Renews yearly on: December 31
What's Included:
- Company logo printed in all home bout programs
- Vendor space provided at Crown Point & Valparaiso bouts
- Company logo (linked) posted on SSRD website as a Gold Sponsor
- Mentions on SSRD's Facebook & Instagram pages
- 4 shout-outs over the PA by the announcer during each home bout
- 4 season passes to home bouts
- SSRD Merch Basket
Silver Sponsor
$350
Renews yearly on: December 31
What's Included:
- Company logo printed in all home bout programs
- Vendor space provided at Crown Point & Valparaiso bouts
- Company logo posted on SSRD website as a Silver Sponsor
- Mentions on SSRD's Facebook & Instagram pages
- 2 shout-outs over the PA by the announcer during each home bout
- 2 season passes to home bouts
- Merch Sampler
Bronze Sponsor
$150
Renews yearly on: December 31
What's Included:
- Company name listed in bout programs
- Company name posted on SSRD website as a Bronze Sponsor
- Vendor space provided at Crown Point & Valparaiso bouts
- Mentions on SSRD's Facebook & Instagram pages
- 1 shout-out over the PA by the announcer during each home bout
- 4 tickets to an SSRD bout of your choice
