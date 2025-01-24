South Shore Roller Derby

About the memberships

2025 SSRD Season Sponsorship

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

Renews yearly on: December 31

What's Included: - 1/4 page ad in all bout programs. - Vendor space provided at Crown Point & Valparaiso bouts - Company-provided banner ad on SSRD website. - Company logo (linked) posted on SSRD website as a Platinum Sponsor - Mentions on SSRD's Facebook & Instagram pages - 6 shout-outs over the PA by the announcer during each home bout - 6 season passes to home bouts - Deluxe SSRD Merch Basket
Gold Sponsor
$500

Renews yearly on: December 31

What's Included: - Company logo printed in all home bout programs - Vendor space provided at Crown Point & Valparaiso bouts - Company logo (linked) posted on SSRD website as a Gold Sponsor - Mentions on SSRD's Facebook & Instagram pages - 4 shout-outs over the PA by the announcer during each home bout - 4 season passes to home bouts - SSRD Merch Basket
Silver Sponsor
$350

Renews yearly on: December 31

What's Included: - Company logo printed in all home bout programs - Vendor space provided at Crown Point & Valparaiso bouts - Company logo posted on SSRD website as a Silver Sponsor - Mentions on SSRD's Facebook & Instagram pages - 2 shout-outs over the PA by the announcer during each home bout - 2 season passes to home bouts - Merch Sampler
Bronze Sponsor
$150

Renews yearly on: December 31

What's Included: - Company name listed in bout programs - Company name posted on SSRD website as a Bronze Sponsor - Vendor space provided at Crown Point & Valparaiso bouts - Mentions on SSRD's Facebook & Instagram pages - 1 shout-out over the PA by the announcer during each home bout - 4 tickets to an SSRD bout of your choice
