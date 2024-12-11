Sales closed

2025 St Landry Chamber Of Commerce Business Summit

202 Our Savior's Church Blvd

Opelousas, LA 70570

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
Exclusive sponsor and branding rights to the conference Branding included in press release* Branding included on all printed materials and social media announcements Opportunity to introduce Keynote speaker Premium Booth Placement Reserved seating for 16 at the Keynote address VIP name badges for 16 guests VIP bags
Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
Branding included in press release* Branding included on various printed materials and social media announcements Opportunity to introduce breakout session speaker Opportunity to speak at event opening Premium Booth Placement Reserved seating for 10 at Keynote address VIP name badges for 10 guests VIP bags
Diamond Sponsor
$1,500
Branding included in press release * Branding included in program and around venue space Branding included on multiple social media announcements Reserved booth space Reserved seating for 8 at Keynote address VIP name badges for 8 guests VIP bags
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
Branding included in press release* Branding included in program and around venue space Branding included on multiple social media announcements Opportunity to add branded item to attendee bags Reserved seating for 8 at Keynote address VIP name badges for 8 guests
Silver Sponsor
$500
Branding included in program and around venue space* Branding included on two social media announcements Reserved seating for 4 at Keynote address VIP name badges for 4 guests
Bronze Sponsor
$250
Branding included in program and around venue space* Branding included on a social media announcement Reserved seating for 2 at Keynote address VIP name badges for 2 guests

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!