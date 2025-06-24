2025 St. Luke's Golf Tournament Sponsorship

Your logo will be prominently displayed on one half of the sign, sharing the space with another sponsor. This option offers strong visibility to participants.
Your logo will receive exclusive placement across the entire sign, ensuring maximum visibility and brand exposure. As the sole sponsor, your branding will dominate the full surface area of the sign, making a bold and unmistakable impression on all participants.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!