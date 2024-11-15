2025 STARBASE Victory Heart of Champions STEM Pep Rally

Champion Sponsor includes: 8 tickets to the Heart of Champions Pep Rally (Full Table) Opportunity to present a STEM award and have a photo op with an award recipient Present a 2-minute company-produced video during the Heart of Champions Pep Rally Full-page ad in the Heart of Champions Pep Rally program Logo placement in al pre-event marketing, STARBASE website, social media, and on-site signage Invitation and recognition at our annual Partner Breakfast Logo placed on our mobile classroom during community event

Champion Sponsor includes: 8 tickets to the Heart of Champions Pep Rally (Full Table) Opportunity to present a STEM award and have a photo op with an award recipient Present a 2-minute company-produced video during the Heart of Champions Pep Rally Full-page ad in the Heart of Champions Pep Rally program Logo placement in al pre-event marketing, STARBASE website, social media, and on-site signage Invitation and recognition at our annual Partner Breakfast Logo placed on our mobile classroom during community event

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