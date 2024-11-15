2025 STARBASE Victory Heart of Champions STEM Pep Rally

Champion Sponsor includes:
8 tickets to the Heart of Champions Pep Rally (Full Table)
Opportunity to present a STEM award and have a photo op with an award recipient
Present a 2-minute company-produced video during the Heart of Champions Pep Rally
Full-page ad in the Heart of Champions Pep Rally program
Logo placement in al pre-event marketing, STARBASE website, social media, and on-site signage
Invitation and recognition at our annual Partner Breakfast
Logo placed on our mobile classroom during community event
Champion Sponsor includes:
8 tickets to the Heart of Champions Pep Rally (Full Table)
Opportunity to present a STEM award and have a photo op with an award recipient
Present a 2-minute company-produced video during the Heart of Champions Pep Rally
Full-page ad in the Heart of Champions Pep Rally program
Logo placement in al pre-event marketing, STARBASE website, social media, and on-site signage
Invitation and recognition at our annual Partner Breakfast
Logo placed on our mobile classroom during community event
MVP Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
MVP Sponsor includes:
6 tickets to the Heart of Champions Pep Rally
Present a STEM award with a photo op with the recipient
Logo placement in al pre-event marketing, STARBASE website, social media, and on-site signage
Three-quarter page ad in the Heart of Champions Pep Rally program
Invitation and recognition at our annual Partner Breakfast
Logo placed on our mobile classroom during community events
MVP Sponsor includes:
6 tickets to the Heart of Champions Pep Rally
Present a STEM award with a photo op with the recipient
Logo placement in al pre-event marketing, STARBASE website, social media, and on-site signage
Three-quarter page ad in the Heart of Champions Pep Rally program
Invitation and recognition at our annual Partner Breakfast
Logo placed on our mobile classroom during community events
All-Star Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
All-Star Sponsor includes:
4 tickets to the Heart of Champions Pep Rally
Half-page ad in the Heart of Champions Pep Rally program
Logo placement in al pre-event marketing, STARBASE website, social media, and on-site signage
Recognition during the event program Invitation and recognition at our annual Partner Breakfast
Logo displayed during community outreach events
All-Star Sponsor includes:
4 tickets to the Heart of Champions Pep Rally
Half-page ad in the Heart of Champions Pep Rally program
Logo placement in al pre-event marketing, STARBASE website, social media, and on-site signage
Recognition during the event program Invitation and recognition at our annual Partner Breakfast
Logo displayed during community outreach events
Playmaker Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Playmaker Sponsor includes:
4 tickets to the Heart of Champions Pep Rally
Quarter-page ad in the Heart of Champions Pep Rally Program
Recognition in the program and on al marketing, STARBASE website, social media, and on-site signage
Playmaker Sponsor includes:
4 tickets to the Heart of Champions Pep Rally
Quarter-page ad in the Heart of Champions Pep Rally Program
Recognition in the program and on al marketing, STARBASE website, social media, and on-site signage
Team Player Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Team Player Sponsor includes:
2 tickets to the Heart of Champions Pep Rally
Recognition in the Heart of Champions Pep Rally program
Team Player Sponsor includes:
2 tickets to the Heart of Champions Pep Rally
Recognition in the Heart of Champions Pep Rally program
Add a donation for Starbase Victory
$
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