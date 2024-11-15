Starbase Victory

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Starbase Victory

About this event

2025 STARBASE Victory Heart of Champions STEM Pep Rally

3630 Victory Blvd

Portsmouth, VA 23701

General admission
$75
Single Ticket
Champion Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Champion Sponsor includes: 8 tickets to the Heart of Champions Pep Rally (Full Table) Opportunity to present a STEM award and have a photo op with an award recipient Present a 2-minute company-produced video during the Heart of Champions Pep Rally Full-page ad in the Heart of Champions Pep Rally program Logo placement in al pre-event marketing, STARBASE website, social media, and on-site signage Invitation and recognition at our annual Partner Breakfast Logo placed on our mobile classroom during community event
MVP Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
MVP Sponsor includes: 6 tickets to the Heart of Champions Pep Rally Present a STEM award with a photo op with the recipient Logo placement in al pre-event marketing, STARBASE website, social media, and on-site signage Three-quarter page ad in the Heart of Champions Pep Rally program Invitation and recognition at our annual Partner Breakfast Logo placed on our mobile classroom during community events
All-Star Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
All-Star Sponsor includes: 4 tickets to the Heart of Champions Pep Rally Half-page ad in the Heart of Champions Pep Rally program Logo placement in al pre-event marketing, STARBASE website, social media, and on-site signage Recognition during the event program Invitation and recognition at our annual Partner Breakfast Logo displayed during community outreach events
Playmaker Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Playmaker Sponsor includes: 4 tickets to the Heart of Champions Pep Rally Quarter-page ad in the Heart of Champions Pep Rally Program Recognition in the program and on al marketing, STARBASE website, social media, and on-site signage
Team Player Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Team Player Sponsor includes: 2 tickets to the Heart of Champions Pep Rally Recognition in the Heart of Champions Pep Rally program
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