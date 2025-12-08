Canton South Rotary Club

Hosted by

Canton South Rotary Club

About this event

2025 Stark County Women's Basketball Preview

600 Faircrest St SE

Canton, OH 44707, USA Door 4

Business Gold Sponsor
$500
➢ Enlarged company name and logo on player/souvenir t-shirt ➢ Front page Logo in Basketball Preview Program ➢ Front page Name in Exceptional Olympic Program ➢ Commemorative photos ➢ Signage at both events ➢ Public address announcements during the Basketball Preview ➢ Video scoreboard listing
Business Silver Sponsor
$250
➢ Company name on player/souvenir t-shirt ➢ 1/3 Page ad in the Basketball Preview Program ➢ Special listing in Exceptional Olympic Program
Business Bronze Sponsor
$100
➢ Business card style ad in the Basketball Preview Program ➢ Listing in Exceptional Olympic Program
Friends and Family Sponsor
$25
➢Listing under Friends and Family in Basketball Preview Program
Booster Club Sponsor
$100
➢Half page ad with your team’s bio in Basketball Preview Program

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!