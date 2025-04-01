Starkey Cares, Inc.
2025 Starkey Cares Charity Pickleball Tournament
180 Race Track Rd Building H
Oldsmar, FL 34677, USA
Participant - Beginner Level
$40
Includes one hour of instructional play and round robin games from 2-3pm.
Participant - Intermediate Level
$65
Tournament for Intermediate Players (Below 3.5). Check in begins at 2:30pm and Intermediate Tournament is from 3-6pm.
Participate - Advanced Level
$65
Tournament for Advanced Players (3.5 and above). Check in begins at 2:30pm and Advanced Tournament is from 3-6pm.
