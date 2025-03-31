eventClosed

2025 Stars and Stripes Golf Tournament

29082 Tijeras Creek

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688, USA

addExtraDonation

$

Network Lunch Ticket
$55

Network lunch ticket (non golf participants)

Single Golfer
$250

Golfer----Includes Bloody Mary, Breakfast, Lunch and a Entire Fun Day of Golfing

Foursome
$1,000

4 People to GOLF - -Includes Bloody Mary, Breakfast, Lunch and a Entire Fun Day of Golfing

Happy Hour Sponsorship
$2,500

You Get Noticed as HAPPY HOUR SPONSOR--Drinks for all

Lunch Sponsorship
$2,000

You Contribute to Providing Lunch to all Golfers

Breakfast Sponsorship
$1,500

You Contribute to providing Breakfast to all Golfers. Recognition in Marketing material, including Social Media Marketing your business at the Lunch Ceremony

Bloody Mary Bar
$750

You're a Sponsor for the Bloody Mary and Greet all Golfers as they come in the am at Registration Table . Recognition in Marketing material, including Social Media Marketing your business at the Lunch Ceremony

On-Course Hole Sponsor
$600

You get a table and 2 chairs. 2 Tickets to the Lunch Ceremony

Closest To The Hole
$950

The hole Sponsor where people will hit Closest to the hole. You get a table and 2 chairs. 2 Tickets to the Lunch Ceremony

Longest Drive
$950

The hole Sponsor where people will hit the longest drive You get a table and 2 chairs. 2 Tickets to the Lunch Ceremony

Putting Contest: Around the World Contest Sponsor
$950

You get a table and 2 chairs. 2 Tickets to the Lunch Ceremony

Winner Sponsor
$400

Winners -get a trophy or some kind of Prize---Maybe a Bottle of Wine or a Gift Card :)

Veteran Golfer
$225

If you're a Veteran -you can buy a ticket for $225 to golf all day. The veteran gets Breakfast and Bloody Marys and Lunch Ceremony and 2 Drink tickets

Sponsor an Active Service Member Golfer
$225

Sponsor a veteran -you can buy a ticket for $225 to golf all day. The veteran gets Breakfast and Bloody Marys and Lunch Ceremony and 2 Drink tickets

Title Sponsor
$5,000

You will be Recognized in Marketing material, including Social Media, Tee Signs, and the Lunch Ceremony. It includes 4 tickets to Bloody Mary, Breakfast, Lunch Ceremony and 10 drink tickets This also includes a Foursome and an opportunity to bring your business material at a hole sponsor and at the lunch ceremony.

Donation- Misc
$200

Donate for a great cause

Donation- Misc
$300

Donate for a great cause

Donation-Misc
$500

Donation for a great cause

Super Ticket
$50

Super ticket includes range balls, mulligans, on course contest etc

Raffle
$5

Enter to win Raffle Items at the Lunch Ceremony.

Raffle - 5 for $20
$20

Enter to win Raffle Items at the Lunch Ceremony. Buy 4 get one 1 free raffle ticket

Donation Misc
$150

Donation for a Great cause

Live Auction Item
$50

Live auction Items and Price Increments

Cash at event
$1,035

Cash counted with Art and Silvana

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing