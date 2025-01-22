2025 Stars Dancing for CASA

Your seat will not be in a designated dancer's section.
Your seat will not be in a designated dancer's section.
Jessica Drenning Section
$45
Your seat will be in Jessica's section.
Your seat will be in Jessica's section.
Shelley Hoppes Section
$45
Your seat will be in Shelley's section.
Your seat will be in Shelley's section.
Adam Miller Section
$45
Your seat will be in Adam's section.
Your seat will be in Adam's section.
Beth Tischler Section
$45
Your seat will be in Beth's section.
Your seat will be in Beth's section.
Crystal Laird Section
$45
Your seat will be in Crystal's section.
Your seat will be in Crystal's section.
Swing Sponsor
$400
This sponsorship includes:
-1 table (8 $45 tickets) for the event
-Verbally recognized day of the event
This sponsorship includes:
-1 table (8 $45 tickets) for the event
-Verbally recognized day of the event
Rumba Sponsor
$600
This sponsorship includes:
-1 table (8 $45 tickets) for the event
-Verbally recognized day of the event
-Name or company name listed as an event sponsor in the program
This sponsorship includes:
-1 table (8 $45 tickets) for the event
-Verbally recognized day of the event
-Name or company name listed as an event sponsor in the program
Salsa Sponsor
$800
This sponsorship includes:
-1 table (8 $45 tickets) for the event
-Verbally recognized day of the event
-Name or company name listed as an event sponsor in the program
-Name or company name advertised on CASA’s social media
This sponsorship includes:
-1 table (8 $45 tickets) for the event
-Verbally recognized day of the event
-Name or company name listed as an event sponsor in the program
-Name or company name advertised on CASA’s social media
Tango Sponsor
$1,000
This sponsorship includes:
-1 table (8 $45 tickets) for the event
-Verbally recognized day of the event
-Name or company name listed as an event sponsor in the program
-Name or company name advertised on CASA’s social media
-Name or company name printed on stage banner
-Additional table reserved for CASA volunteers to attend at no cost
This sponsorship includes:
-1 table (8 $45 tickets) for the event
-Verbally recognized day of the event
-Name or company name listed as an event sponsor in the program
-Name or company name advertised on CASA’s social media
-Name or company name printed on stage banner
-Additional table reserved for CASA volunteers to attend at no cost