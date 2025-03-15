Hosted by
Odyssey Of The Mind Association Of North Carolina
2025 State Tournament Sales
Wicked Pin
$4
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Wicked Pin Set
$19
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Lion King Pin
$4
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Lion King Pin Set
$23
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Butterfly - Western
$4
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Sasquatch - Northern
$4
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Owl - Eastern
$5
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Turtle Set - Coastal
$9
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Mini Turtle - Coastal
$3
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Tarheels Set
$8
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Logo Pin
$4
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Octopus Pin
$5
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Air Jordan Pin
$4
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Mystery Pin Grab - Single
$1
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Mystery Pin Grab - Set
$3
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State T-Shirt
$16
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NCOM Lanyard
$5
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Raffle Ticket - Single
$5
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Raffle Tickets - 5
$20
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Raffle Tickets - 12
$40
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Chips
$2
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Lanyard
$5
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Sasquatch Set
$7
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