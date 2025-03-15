Odyssey Of The Mind Association Of North Carolina

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Odyssey Of The Mind Association Of North Carolina

2025 State Tournament Sales

Wicked Pin
$4
Wicked Pin Set
$19
Lion King Pin
$4
Lion King Pin Set
$23
Butterfly - Western
$4
Sasquatch - Northern
$4
Owl - Eastern
$5
Turtle Set - Coastal
$9
Mini Turtle - Coastal
$3
Tarheels Set
$8
Logo Pin
$4
Octopus Pin
$5
Air Jordan Pin
$4
Mystery Pin Grab - Single
$1
Mystery Pin Grab - Set
$3
State T-Shirt
$16
NCOM Lanyard
$5
Raffle Ticket - Single
$5
Raffle Tickets - 5
$20
Raffle Tickets - 12
$40
Chips
$2
Lanyard
$5
Sasquatch Set
$7

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