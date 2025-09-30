2025 Step Forward Academy's Year End Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Up to 5 nights in 2026 (Blackout dates apply)
The home is a three-story, 1,800 square foot fully
furnished townhouse in the Gaslamp Quarter at The
Legend (325 7 th Avenue, San Diego CA 92101).
Recently fully remodeled and updated; 2 bedrooms,
2-1/2 baths, pool table, roof deck with views of Petco
Park and Galagher Square.
The winner will be able to enjoy the amenities at The
Legend which include full gym, pool, sauna, steam room, 7 th floor roof deck with fabulous views into
Petco Park, 24-hour concierge and security.
Starting bid
Description:
Imagine two restful nights (three days) in a beautifully appointed 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo that’s just minutes away from charming shops, inviting restaurants, historic landmarks, and stunning beaches. Whether you're relaxing indoors or venturing out, this retreat offers the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and coastal charm.
What You’ll Love:
Details & Conditions:
Impact:
Your winning bid doesn’t just earn you an unforgettable coastal escape — it supports Step Forward Academy and helps fund our mission of helping individuals and partners in their Career Development to earn a living wage. It’s the kind of experience that changes lives: for you, and for our community.
Donor Acknowledgement:
A heartfelt thank-you to Frank & Loralee Sulick for generously contributing this getaway. You’ll be recognized in our event program, on our website, and through our social channels as a key supporter of our cause.
Link to Condo
https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1450919944397667045?viralityEntryPoint=1&s=76&adults=1&unique_share_id=A4E21A17-C9D1-4CF0-A19D-BBF813E5FAB2
Starting bid
Experience world-class golf at the famed PGA WEST in La Quinta with a foursome on your choice of the Mountain, Dunes, Tournament, or Greg Norman Course. Known as “The Western Home of Golf in America,” PGA WEST delivers breathtaking views, iconic architecture, and championship-level play.
Your group will enjoy:
⛳ 18 holes for four players
🌄 Choice of course:
Starting bid
Bring home a one-of-a-kind keepsake from Super Bowl Champion and MVP Nick Foles! The winning bidder will receive a personalized Cameo-style video message (30–60 seconds) recorded by Nick himself.
Perfect for birthdays, team motivation, leadership inspiration, or a heartfelt message of faith and encouragement — this exclusive video captures Nick’s signature humility, perseverance, and passion both on and off the field.
Package Includes:
Value: Priceless
Donated By: Nick Foles
Starting bid
Own a piece of Anaheim Ducks history with this autographed #61 Cutter Gauthier road jersey. As one of the most exciting rising stars in the NHL, Gauthier brings elite scoring ability, explosive speed, and franchise-cornerstone potential to the Ducks lineup.
This officially signed jersey is the perfect addition for:
– Ducks fans 🧡
– NHL collectors
– Sports memorabilia enthusiasts
– Anyone who wants to invest early in a future star
Starting bid
Enjoy an exclusive golf experience with a threesome at Mesa Verde Country Club, one of Orange County’s premier private courses. Your group of three will be hosted by a MVCC member, giving you access to a beautifully conditioned course known for its classic layout, smooth greens, and exceptional club atmosphere.
Why it’s special:
– Play a private course not accessible to the public
– Enjoy inside knowledge and hospitality from a club member
– Ideal for friends, colleagues, or an unforgettable client outing
Enjoy a memorable day of championship-caliber golf on one of Orange County’s most respected private tracks.
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable private-club golf experience with a twosome at The Huntington Club, joined by former 15-Time World Long Drive Finalist Jeff Farley. Jeff Farley is also a national advisory board member of Cobra Puma Golf.
This premium golf experience includes:
🏌️♂️ Golf for Two at The Huntington Club
🥗 Lunch Included for All Players
💥 On-Course Coaching From Jeff — Learn Jeff’s proven techniques to hit the ball farther and more consistently
🏆 Live Power Demonstrations — See firsthand what world-class long drive power looks like
Perfect for golfers who want:
– A once-in-a-lifetime round with a long drive legend
– Insider coaching on gaining significant distance
– A memorable experience to share with a friend, colleague, or client
– A high-energy, private-club day unlike anything else
This exclusive package blends elite golf instruction, private-club play, and professional long-drive expertise—creating a standout experience for any serious golfer.
All proceeds support Step Forward Academy’s mission, helping students move from minimum-wage to living-wage careers through coaching, training, and career development programs.
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable day of golf at "Mission Impossible" You and two guests will join a member for a round at Mission Viejo Country Club, home to a stunning championship course nestled in the rolling hills of South Orange County.
Known for its immaculate fairways, challenging layout, and warm member community, Mission Viejo Country Club offers an exclusive golf experience rarely available to the public.
This package includes:
Donated by: Mission Viejo Country Club Member
All proceeds support Step Forward Academy students as they pursue living-wage careers through coaching, training, and career development programs.
Starting bid
Gather your friends for an unforgettable evening! This private luxury sprinter van will transport up to 10 adults in style and comfort — the perfect way to enjoy a couples’ date night, a wine tasting tour, a concert, or a special celebration.
Forget the hassle of driving and parking; simply sit back, relax, and let the evening unfold while you and your guests travel together.
Includes 4-6 Hour Excursion and luxury seating. You choose the destination — the memories are included!
Value ($100-$150/Hour)
Starting bid
2 lbs. Smoked Brisket
2 lbs. Smoked Pork
2 lbs. Sweet Roasted Brisket Burnt Ends
2 lbs. Smoked Chicken
2 lbs. Smoked Turkey
2 Racks Baby Back Ribs
12 Brisket Burgers (1/2 lb. each)
12 Brisket Sliders (2 oz. each)
All meats vacuum sealed. Can be refrigerated for 6 months, frozen up to 2 years Package Value: $500
Starting bid
Ready, aim, and fire up some fun with this On Target Range Experience in Laguna Niguel! Enjoy a hands-on introduction to marksmanship with basic firearm training for up to two shooters, in a safe and controlled environment.
This exclusive package includes:
Perfect for beginners or enthusiasts all within one of Orange County’s premier indoor shooting facilities.
Starting bid
🌊 Enjoy a relaxing and scenic Duffy boat ride through the beautiful Newport Harbor!
This 2-hour adventure is perfect for families, friends, or couples looking to soak in the coastal charm of Southern California. Cruise past stunning waterfront homes, watch the sunset over the bay, and enjoy conversation, laughter, and light refreshments as you glide across the water.
Package Includes:
2-hour private Duffy boat rental for up to 6 guests
Departure from Newport Dunes
Complimentary ice, cups, and bottled water
Notes:
Additional food and beverages welcome (BYO snacks and drinks)
Date and time to be mutually agreed upon with donor
Expires [10/31/2026]
Value: $400
Starting bid
Capture life’s most meaningful moments with a 1-hour professional photo session by the talented Linh Le, known for her warm style, natural light expertise, and eye for authentic connection. Perfect for family portraits, couples, maternity, seniors, or individual lifestyle photos.
Your session includes:
✨ 1 hour of professional photography
✨ A curated online gallery of 30 edited, high-quality images
✨ Flexible location options within Orange County
✨ A beautifully styled experience from start to finish
Whether you're updating family portraits, celebrating a milestone, or gifting the session to someone special, Linh delivers timeless, heartfelt images you’ll treasure for years.
View her work:
🌐 Website: https://linhlephotography.mypixieset.com/?utm_source=ig&utm_medium=social&utm_content=link_in_bio
📸 Instagram: @linhlephotography
Value: $600
Starting bid
Take your golf game to the next level with a 1-hour professional club fitting and 1-hour bay rental at No Bogeys Golf in Laguna Niguel — Orange County’s premier indoor golf performance center.
Their expert team uses load and release measurements along with TrackMan club and ball data to identify the perfect shaft and club combination for your unique swing. Whether you’re fine-tuning your current setup or starting fresh, this personalized session will help you unlock optimal performance and consistency.
Package Includes:
Value: $145
Starting bid
Recharge your body and mind with this wellness package from Hype Wellness in San Juan Capistrano! Enjoy five rejuvenating sessions that combine the healing power of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy and Infrared Sauna treatments to promote recovery, boost energy, and enhance overall well-being.
Perfect for athletes, busy professionals, or anyone looking to optimize health and performance, this experience will leave you feeling refreshed, restored, and ready to take on the world.
Package Includes:
Value: $600
Donated By: Hype Wellness
Starting bid
Your support helps transform lives through the partnership with The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center in Anaheim — where men and women rebuilding their lives after addiction are given a second chance through structure, faith, and meaningful work.
By sponsoring a Career Development Workshop, you’re funding coaching, professional training, and career resources that empower program graduates to move from minimum-wage jobs to sustainable, living-wage careers.
Package Includes:
Sponsorship of one Career Development Workshop for 10–15 participants
Direct impact on graduates of the Salvation Army ARC program in Anaheim
Value: $500
Impact: You’re not just funding a workshop — you’re fueling a new beginning.
Starting bid
Your generosity helps young parents in partnership with Fristers, an organization dedicated to empowering teen and young mothers and fathers through education, community, and hope.
By sponsoring a Career Development Workshop, you’re providing coaching, training, and career tools that help these parents build confidence, develop professional skills, and move from minimum-wage jobs to stable, living-wage careers — creating brighter futures for both themselves and their children.
Package Includes:
Sponsorship of one Career Development Workshop for Fristers participants
Direct impact on 10–15 young parents
Recognition in Step Forward Academy donor materials
Value: $500
Impact: Empower a parent. Strengthen a family. Transform a future.
Starting bid
Your support helps individuals and families served by South County Outreach, one of Orange County’s leading nonprofits working to prevent homelessness and hunger through food, housing, and educational programs.
By sponsoring a Career Development Workshop, you’re giving participants more than coaching — you’re offering hope, confidence, and the tools to achieve lasting independence. Each workshop equips individuals to move from minimum-wage jobs to living-wage careers, breaking the cycle of crisis and building a foundation for long-term stability.
Package Includes:
Sponsorship of a Career Development Workshop for South County Outreach clients
Direct impact on 10–15 participants working toward stability and self-sufficiency
Recognition in Step Forward Academy donor and event materials
Value: $500
Impact: Provide a hand up, not a handout — and help a family step forward toward a brighter future.
Starting bid
Your generosity supports men and women on their journey of healing and renewal through Kathy’s House in San Juan Capistrano — a faith-based recovery home helping women rebuild their lives after addiction, homelessness, and hardship.
By sponsoring a Career Development Workshop, you’re giving these men and women more than career tools — you’re giving them confidence, dignity, and a pathway to independence.
Each session provides coaching, professional training, and real-world resources that help graduates transition from recovery to sustainable, living-wage employment.
Package Includes:
Sponsorship of one Career Development Workshop for Kathy’s House residents
Direct impact on 10–15 men and women rebuilding their lives through recovery and faith
Value: $500
Impact: Help a men and woman rise from recovery to renewal — and take her next step forward with confidence and purpose.
