2025 Step Forward Academy's Year End Auction

Description:

Imagine two restful nights (three days) in a beautifully appointed 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo that’s just minutes away from charming shops, inviting restaurants, historic landmarks, and stunning beaches. Whether you're relaxing indoors or venturing out, this retreat offers the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and coastal charm.

What You’ll Love:

Spacious & Stylish: With two full bedrooms and two baths, there’s room for friends or family. The condo also includes a fully equipped kitchen, letting you whip up your favorite meals or snacks just like at home.

Prime Location: You’ll be steps away from an eclectic mix of boutiques and dining spots, making it easy to explore local flavors and hidden gems.

Historic & Iconic Nearby Attractions: You’re just a short walk from well-known casinos and significant historical sites, perfect for those who enjoy both relaxation and exploration.

Beach Access: Feel the ocean breeze in no time—beautiful beaches are just minutes from your door, giving you the freedom to relax by the water or take a romantic stroll at sunset.

True Getaway Vibes: Whether you lounge in the living room with a book, cook breakfast in the kitchen, or laugh around the dining table, this space gives you both comfort and serenity.

Details & Conditions:

Stay: 2 nights / 3 days (pending availability)

Redemption: Coordinate dates with the host (blackout dates may apply)

Impact:

Your winning bid doesn’t just earn you an unforgettable coastal escape — it supports Step Forward Academy and helps fund our mission of helping individuals and partners in their Career Development to earn a living wage. It’s the kind of experience that changes lives: for you, and for our community.

Donor Acknowledgement:

A heartfelt thank-you to Frank & Loralee Sulick for generously contributing this getaway. You’ll be recognized in our event program, on our website, and through our social channels as a key supporter of our cause.

Link to Condo

https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1450919944397667045?viralityEntryPoint=1&s=76&adults=1&unique_share_id=A4E21A17-C9D1-4CF0-A19D-BBF813E5FAB2