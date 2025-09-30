Hosted by

2025 Step Forward Academy's Year End Auction

SD Gaslamp Ballpark Townhouse Experience item
SD Gaslamp Ballpark Townhouse Experience
$500

Starting bid

Up to 5 nights in 2026 (Blackout dates apply)


The home is a three-story, 1,800 square foot fully

furnished townhouse in the Gaslamp Quarter at The

Legend (325 7 th Avenue, San Diego CA 92101).


Recently fully remodeled and updated; 2 bedrooms,

2-1/2 baths, pool table, roof deck with views of Petco

Park and Galagher Square.

The winner will be able to enjoy the amenities at The

Legend which include full gym, pool, sauna, steam room, 7 th floor roof deck with fabulous views into

Petco Park, 24-hour concierge and security.

Catalina Coastal Getaway — 2-Night Retreat
$500

Starting bid

Description:
Imagine two restful nights (three days) in a beautifully appointed 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo that’s just minutes away from charming shops, inviting restaurants, historic landmarks, and stunning beaches. Whether you're relaxing indoors or venturing out, this retreat offers the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and coastal charm.

What You’ll Love:

  • Spacious & Stylish: With two full bedrooms and two baths, there’s room for friends or family. The condo also includes a fully equipped kitchen, letting you whip up your favorite meals or snacks just like at home.
  • Prime Location: You’ll be steps away from an eclectic mix of boutiques and dining spots, making it easy to explore local flavors and hidden gems.
  • Historic & Iconic Nearby Attractions: You’re just a short walk from well-known casinos and significant historical sites, perfect for those who enjoy both relaxation and exploration.
  • Beach Access: Feel the ocean breeze in no time—beautiful beaches are just minutes from your door, giving you the freedom to relax by the water or take a romantic stroll at sunset.
  • True Getaway Vibes: Whether you lounge in the living room with a book, cook breakfast in the kitchen, or laugh around the dining table, this space gives you both comfort and serenity.

Details & Conditions:

  • Stay: 2 nights / 3 days (pending availability)
  • Redemption: Coordinate dates with the host (blackout dates may apply)

Impact:
Your winning bid doesn’t just earn you an unforgettable coastal escape — it supports Step Forward Academy and helps fund our mission of helping individuals and partners in their Career Development to earn a living wage. It’s the kind of experience that changes lives: for you, and for our community.

Donor Acknowledgement:
A heartfelt thank-you to Frank & Loralee Sulick for generously contributing this getaway. You’ll be recognized in our event program, on our website, and through our social channels as a key supporter of our cause.

Link to Condo

https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1450919944397667045?viralityEntryPoint=1&s=76&adults=1&unique_share_id=A4E21A17-C9D1-4CF0-A19D-BBF813E5FAB2

🏌️‍♂️ PGA WEST Foursome – Choose Your Championship Course item
🏌️‍♂️ PGA WEST Foursome – Choose Your Championship Course
$300

Starting bid

Experience world-class golf at the famed PGA WEST in La Quinta with a foursome on your choice of the Mountain, Dunes, Tournament, or Greg Norman Course. Known as “The Western Home of Golf in America,” PGA WEST delivers breathtaking views, iconic architecture, and championship-level play.

Your group will enjoy:
18 holes for four players
🌄 Choice of course:

  • Mountain Course – dramatic scenery, cliffside tees
  • Dunes Course – classic resort-style layout
  • Tournament Course – a Pete Dye masterpiece
  • Greg Norman Course – desert-style beauty with strategic challenges
🏈 Personalized Video from Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles
$100

Starting bid

Bring home a one-of-a-kind keepsake from Super Bowl Champion and MVP Nick Foles! The winning bidder will receive a personalized Cameo-style video message (30–60 seconds) recorded by Nick himself.

Perfect for birthdays, team motivation, leadership inspiration, or a heartfelt message of faith and encouragement — this exclusive video captures Nick’s signature humility, perseverance, and passion both on and off the field.

Package Includes:

  • Custom 30–60 second personalized video from Nick Foles
  • Message tailored for your occasion (birthday, motivation, or faith-based encouragement)
  • Delivered digitally to the winning bidder

Value: Priceless

Donated By: Nick Foles

#61 Cutter Gauthier – Anaheim Ducks Autographed Road Jersey
$100

Starting bid

Own a piece of Anaheim Ducks history with this autographed #61 Cutter Gauthier road jersey. As one of the most exciting rising stars in the NHL, Gauthier brings elite scoring ability, explosive speed, and franchise-cornerstone potential to the Ducks lineup.

This officially signed jersey is the perfect addition for:
– Ducks fans 🧡
– NHL collectors
– Sports memorabilia enthusiasts
– Anyone who wants to invest early in a future star

Golf Threesome at Mesa Verde Country Club
$250

Starting bid

Enjoy an exclusive golf experience with a threesome at Mesa Verde Country Club, one of Orange County’s premier private courses. Your group of three will be hosted by a MVCC member, giving you access to a beautifully conditioned course known for its classic layout, smooth greens, and exceptional club atmosphere.


Why it’s special:
– Play a private course not accessible to the public
– Enjoy inside knowledge and hospitality from a club member
– Ideal for friends, colleagues, or an unforgettable client outing

Enjoy a memorable day of championship-caliber golf on one of Orange County’s most respected private tracks.

Drive It Like a Pro Exclusive Round with Jeff FarOut Farley
$1,000

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable private-club golf experience with a twosome at The Huntington Club, joined by former 15-Time World Long Drive Finalist Jeff Farley. Jeff Farley is also a national advisory board member of Cobra Puma Golf.


This premium golf experience includes:
🏌️‍♂️ Golf for Two at The Huntington Club
🥗 Lunch Included for All Players
💥 On-Course Coaching From Jeff — Learn Jeff’s proven techniques to hit the ball farther and more consistently
🏆 Live Power Demonstrations — See firsthand what world-class long drive power looks like

Perfect for golfers who want:
– A once-in-a-lifetime round with a long drive legend
– Insider coaching on gaining significant distance
– A memorable experience to share with a friend, colleague, or client
– A high-energy, private-club day unlike anything else

Important Details

  • Minimum bid: $1,000 (per Jeff Farley)
  • Expiration: 1 year from auction date
  • Scheduling: Must contact Jeff by phone to arrange a mutually agreed date
  • Notice Required: Winner must provide 60 days advance notice
  • Location: The Huntington Club, Huntington Beach, CA

This exclusive package blends elite golf instruction, private-club play, and professional long-drive expertise—creating a standout experience for any serious golfer.


All proceeds support Step Forward Academy’s mission, helping students move from minimum-wage to living-wage careers through coaching, training, and career development programs.

Golf Threesome at Mission Viejo Country Club
$250

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable day of golf at "Mission Impossible" You and two guests will join a member for a round at Mission Viejo Country Club, home to a stunning championship course nestled in the rolling hills of South Orange County.


Known for its immaculate fairways, challenging layout, and warm member community, Mission Viejo Country Club offers an exclusive golf experience rarely available to the public.

This package includes:

  • Golf for three guests accompanied by a member host
  • Access to member amenities (practice facilities and clubhouse dining)
  • Tee time to be mutually agreed upon

Donated by: Mission Viejo Country Club Member

Important Details

  • Expiration: 1 year from auction date

All proceeds support Step Forward Academy students as they pursue living-wage careers through coaching, training, and career development programs.

Luxury Sprinter Van Experience for 10 Adults
$100

Starting bid

Gather your friends for an unforgettable evening! This private luxury sprinter van will transport up to 10 adults in style and comfort — the perfect way to enjoy a couples’ date night, a wine tasting tour, a concert, or a special celebration.


Forget the hassle of driving and parking; simply sit back, relax, and let the evening unfold while you and your guests travel together.


Includes 4-6 Hour Excursion and luxury seating. You choose the destination — the memories are included!


Value ($100-$150/Hour)

Meal Team Six Meat Package
$250

Starting bid

2 lbs. Smoked Brisket

2 lbs. Smoked Pork

2 lbs. Sweet Roasted Brisket Burnt Ends

2 lbs. Smoked Chicken

2 lbs. Smoked Turkey

2 Racks Baby Back Ribs

12 Brisket Burgers (1/2 lb. each)

12 Brisket Sliders (2 oz. each)


All meats vacuum sealed. Can be refrigerated for 6 months, frozen up to 2 years Package Value: $500

On Target Range Experience
$100

Starting bid

Ready, aim, and fire up some fun with this On Target Range Experience in Laguna Niguel! Enjoy a hands-on introduction to marksmanship with basic firearm training for up to two shooters, in a safe and controlled environment.

This exclusive package includes:

  • 100 rounds of ammunition
  • Firearm and protective gear

Perfect for beginners or enthusiasts all within one of Orange County’s premier indoor shooting facilities.

Newport Harbor Duffy Cruise for 4–6 Guests
$100

Starting bid

🌊 Enjoy a relaxing and scenic Duffy boat ride through the beautiful Newport Harbor!


This 2-hour adventure is perfect for families, friends, or couples looking to soak in the coastal charm of Southern California. Cruise past stunning waterfront homes, watch the sunset over the bay, and enjoy conversation, laughter, and light refreshments as you glide across the water.


Package Includes:


2-hour private Duffy boat rental for up to 6 guests


Departure from Newport Dunes


Complimentary ice, cups, and bottled water


Notes:


Additional food and beverages welcome (BYO snacks and drinks)


Date and time to be mutually agreed upon with donor


Expires [10/31/2026]


Value: $400

1-Hour Professional Photo Session with Linh Le
$100

Starting bid

Capture life’s most meaningful moments with a 1-hour professional photo session by the talented Linh Le, known for her warm style, natural light expertise, and eye for authentic connection. Perfect for family portraits, couples, maternity, seniors, or individual lifestyle photos.

Your session includes:
1 hour of professional photography
A curated online gallery of 30 edited, high-quality images
Flexible location options within Orange County
A beautifully styled experience from start to finish

Whether you're updating family portraits, celebrating a milestone, or gifting the session to someone special, Linh delivers timeless, heartfelt images you’ll treasure for years.

View her work:
🌐 Website: https://linhlephotography.mypixieset.com/?utm_source=ig&utm_medium=social&utm_content=link_in_bio
📸 Instagram: @linhlephotography


Value: $600

No Bogeys Club Fitting + Bay Experience
$50

Starting bid

Take your golf game to the next level with a 1-hour professional club fitting and 1-hour bay rental at No Bogeys Golf in Laguna Niguel — Orange County’s premier indoor golf performance center.

Their expert team uses load and release measurements along with TrackMan club and ball data to identify the perfect shaft and club combination for your unique swing. Whether you’re fine-tuning your current setup or starting fresh, this personalized session will help you unlock optimal performance and consistency.

Package Includes:

  • 1-hour professional club fitting session
  • 1-hour private bay rental at No Bogeys
  • Expert analysis using TrackMan technology

Value: $145

💨 Hype Wellness Experience – 5 Sessions
$50

Starting bid

💨 Hype Wellness Experience – 5 Sessions of Hyperbaric Chamber & Infrared Sauna

Recharge your body and mind with this wellness package from Hype Wellness in San Juan Capistrano! Enjoy five rejuvenating sessions that combine the healing power of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy and Infrared Sauna treatments to promote recovery, boost energy, and enhance overall well-being.

Perfect for athletes, busy professionals, or anyone looking to optimize health and performance, this experience will leave you feeling refreshed, restored, and ready to take on the world.

Package Includes:

  • 5 sessions at Hype Wellness, San Juan Capistrano for the following services:
  • Red Light
  • Sauna
  • Salt Therapy
  • Cold Plunge
  • Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy
  • Leg Compression

Value: $600
Donated By: Hype Wellness

Career Development Workshop at Salvation Army item
Career Development Workshop at Salvation Army
$500

Starting bid

Your support helps transform lives through the partnership with The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center in Anaheim — where men and women rebuilding their lives after addiction are given a second chance through structure, faith, and meaningful work.


By sponsoring a Career Development Workshop, you’re funding coaching, professional training, and career resources that empower program graduates to move from minimum-wage jobs to sustainable, living-wage careers.


Package Includes:


Sponsorship of one Career Development Workshop for 10–15 participants


Direct impact on graduates of the Salvation Army ARC program in Anaheim


Value: $500


Impact: You’re not just funding a workshop — you’re fueling a new beginning.

Empower Young Parents at Fristers item
Empower Young Parents at Fristers
$500

Starting bid

Your generosity helps young parents in partnership with Fristers, an organization dedicated to empowering teen and young mothers and fathers through education, community, and hope.


By sponsoring a Career Development Workshop, you’re providing coaching, training, and career tools that help these parents build confidence, develop professional skills, and move from minimum-wage jobs to stable, living-wage careers — creating brighter futures for both themselves and their children.


Package Includes:


Sponsorship of one Career Development Workshop for Fristers participants


Direct impact on 10–15 young parents


Recognition in Step Forward Academy donor materials


Value: $500


Impact: Empower a parent. Strengthen a family. Transform a future.

Empower Local Families with South County Outreach item
Empower Local Families with South County Outreach
$500

Starting bid

Your support helps individuals and families served by South County Outreach, one of Orange County’s leading nonprofits working to prevent homelessness and hunger through food, housing, and educational programs.


By sponsoring a Career Development Workshop, you’re giving participants more than coaching — you’re offering hope, confidence, and the tools to achieve lasting independence. Each workshop equips individuals to move from minimum-wage jobs to living-wage careers, breaking the cycle of crisis and building a foundation for long-term stability.


Package Includes:


Sponsorship of a Career Development Workshop for South County Outreach clients


Direct impact on 10–15 participants working toward stability and self-sufficiency


Recognition in Step Forward Academy donor and event materials


Value: $500


Impact: Provide a hand up, not a handout — and help a family step forward toward a brighter future.

Restore Hope with Kathy’s House item
Restore Hope with Kathy’s House
$500

Starting bid

Your generosity supports men and women on their journey of healing and renewal through Kathy’s House in San Juan Capistrano — a faith-based recovery home helping women rebuild their lives after addiction, homelessness, and hardship.


By sponsoring a Career Development Workshop, you’re giving these men and women more than career tools — you’re giving them confidence, dignity, and a pathway to independence.


Each session provides coaching, professional training, and real-world resources that help graduates transition from recovery to sustainable, living-wage employment.


Package Includes:


Sponsorship of one Career Development Workshop for Kathy’s House residents


Direct impact on 10–15 men and women rebuilding their lives through recovery and faith


Value: $500


Impact: Help a men and woman rise from recovery to renewal — and take her next step forward with confidence and purpose.

