2025 Step 'N Sip at Thimble Island Brewing

Interested in learning some basic Irish dance or getting ready for the Parade Ball? Come join our Step and Sip event at Thimble Island Brewery on Wednesday, February 12th from 7-9 PM!

Interested in learning some basic Irish dance or getting ready for the Parade Ball? Come join our Step and Sip event at Thimble Island Brewery on Wednesday, February 12th from 7-9 PM!

More details...