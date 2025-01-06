2025 Step 'N Sip at Thimble Island Brewing

Interested in learning some basic Irish dance or getting ready for the Parade Ball? Come join our Step and Sip event at Thimble Island Brewery on Wednesday, February 12th from 7-9 PM!
Raffles $5 for 5 tickets
$5
Raffles $10 for 12 tickets
$10
Additional Donation to benefit New Haven Veteran Groups
$5
This donation will directly benefit the VFW Post 12150 & American Legion New Haven Post 120, the beneficiaries of this year's Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee community outreach campaign.
Additional Donation to benefit New Haven Veteran Groups
$10
Additional Donation to benefit New Haven Veteran Groups
$25
