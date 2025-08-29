Stepping Stones, Inc.

Stepping Stones, Inc.

2025 Stepping Stones Art & Wine Gala Fundraiser

Centennial Community Center 412 E Centennial Ave

Stetsonville, WI 54480, USA

$50

Grants entry to the event with access to a jovial atmosphere with live music, ultimate loaded mashed potato bar, delectable deserts, wine & whiskey tastings, bucket raffles, and live auction! Cash bar available. Purchase your ticket before 10/3 for the early bird price, otherwise it's $75 at the door.

The evening has a semi-formal atmosphere; semi-formal attire is welcome but never required.

