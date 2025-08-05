Aspen Junior Hockey Inc

Aspen Junior Hockey Inc

2025 Stirling Cup Casino Night

Base of Buttermilk

38700 CO-82, Aspen, CO 81611, USA

Stirling Cup Full Table
$3,500

10 left!

This purchase gives you a full table of 8 for your group to attend the dinner and after-party (6:00-11:00 PM) on Friday, September 12th.

Stirling Cup Dinner Event (couples)
$400

10 left!

Couples ticket to the Friday, September 12th Dinner event. Includes after party (6:00-11:00 PM).

Stirling Cup Dinner Event single
$250

10 left!

Individual ticket to the Friday, September 12th Dinner event. Includes after party (6:00-11:00 PM).

Stirling Cup After Party & Casino Night
$75

10 left!

Individual ticket to the Friday, September 13th After party(8:00-11:00 PM).

Add a donation for Aspen Junior Hockey Inc

$

