2025 Student Ensembles (By Invitation only)

Full festival ticket: Entrance to all events, including concerts, master classes, lectures, and exhibits, for all days, July 16-19, 2025. The full festival ticket is the best rate!
Student Ensemble, 3-day
$240
Entrance to all festival events, including concerts, master classes, lectures, and exhibits for any THREE DAYS, between July 16-19, 2025.
Student Ensemble, 2-day
$180
Entrance to all festival events, including concerts, master classes, lectures, and exhibits for any TWO DAYS, between July 16-19, 2025.
Student Ensemble, 1-day
$120
Entrance to all festival events, including concerts, master classes, lectures, and exhibits for any ONE DAY, between July 16-19, 2025.
No ITA membership? Purchase here. (Discounted rate)
$25
ITF Student Ensemble performers and directors are required to be members of the International Trombone Association. If one or more of the students or directors in your group are not ITA members, you can purchase the necessary memberships here.
Add a donation for International Trombone Festival
$
