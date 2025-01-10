2025 Student rate

Perth Dr

London, ON N6A 3K7, Canada

Student, Full festival
$300

Full festival ticket: Entrance to all events, including concerts, master classes, lectures, and exhibits, for all days, July 16-19, 2205. The full festival ticket is the best rate!

Student, 3-day
$240

Entrance to all festival events, including concerts, master classes, lectures, and exhibits for any THREE DAYS, between July 16-19, 2025.

Student, 2-day
$180

Entrance to all festival events, including concerts, master classes, lectures, and exhibits for any TWO DAYS, between July 16-19, 2025.

Student, 1-day
$120

Entrance to all festival events, including concerts, master classes, lectures, and exhibits for any ONE DAY, between July 16-19, 2025.

Need an ITA membership?
$30

If you are not yet an ITA member, please be sure to add a 1-year digital membership to your registration. If you are already a member, you will have the option to enter your membership number later.

