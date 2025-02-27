2025 Suisun City Pride event- VENDORS

520 Solano St

Suisun City, CA 94585, USA

Vendor
$35
6-8' Retail Table Space
Vendor
$100
10x10 Retail Tent Space
Informational Table Space
$25
6-8' Informational Table Space
10x10 Informational Tent Space
$50
10x10 Informational Tent Space
10x10 Non-Profit Space
$50
10x10 Non-Profit Tent Space
Vendor- Pre-packaged, retail food only
$35
Please select this if you plan to sell only pre-packaged food items. No cooking allowed on site. 6-8" Table Space
Vendor- Pre-packaged, retail food only
$100
Please select this if you plan to sell only pre-packaged food items. No cooking allowed on site. 10x10 Retail Tent Space
$

