Solano Pride Center
2025 Suisun City Pride event- VENDORS
520 Solano St
Suisun City, CA 94585, USA
Vendor
$35
6-8' Retail Table Space
6-8' Retail Table Space
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Vendor
$100
10x10 Retail Tent Space
10x10 Retail Tent Space
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Informational Table Space
$25
6-8' Informational Table Space
6-8' Informational Table Space
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
10x10 Informational Tent Space
$50
10x10 Informational Tent Space
10x10 Informational Tent Space
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
10x10 Non-Profit Space
$50
10x10 Non-Profit Tent Space
10x10 Non-Profit Tent Space
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Vendor- Pre-packaged, retail food only
$35
Please select this if you plan to sell only pre-packaged food items. No cooking allowed on site. 6-8" Table Space
Please select this if you plan to sell only pre-packaged food items. No cooking allowed on site. 6-8" Table Space
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Vendor- Pre-packaged, retail food only
$100
Please select this if you plan to sell only pre-packaged food items. No cooking allowed on site. 10x10 Retail Tent Space
Please select this if you plan to sell only pre-packaged food items. No cooking allowed on site. 10x10 Retail Tent Space
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout