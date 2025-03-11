2025 Summer Benefit - Cocktails for a Cause

Includes: - Promotional opportunities, such as distribution of merchandise and/or souvenirs night of the event, with prior approval of event planning committee - Company name on event invitation - Company name/logo on Sponsor Acknowledgement signage at the event - Company name in press release(s) - Company name listed on event page of Foundation website, FaceBook and Twitter - 10 event tickets

Includes: - Promotional opportunities, such as distribution of merchandise and/or souvenirs night of the event, with prior approval of event planning committee - Company name on event invitation - Company name/logo on Sponsor Acknowledgement signage at the event - Company name in press release(s) - Company name listed on event page of Foundation website, FaceBook and Twitter - 10 event tickets

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