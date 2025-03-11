Alanas Foundation

Hosted by

Alanas Foundation

About this event

2025 Summer Benefit - Cocktails for a Cause

161 Vester Ave

Ferndale, MI 48220, USA

Ticket
$100
PATRON Sponsor
$500
Includes: - Company name on event invitation, event page of Foundation website, FaceBook and Twitter - 2 event tickets
BRONZE Sponsor
$1,000
Includes: - Company name on event invitation - Company name/logo on Sponsor Acknowledgement signage at the event - Company name listed on event page of Foundation website, FaceBook and Twitter - 4 event tickets
SILVER Sponsor
$2,000
Includes: - Company name on event invitation - Company name/logo on Sponsor Acknowledgement signage at the event - Company name listed on event page of Foundation website, FaceBook and Twitter - 6 event tickets
GOLD Sponsor
$3,000
Includes: - Company name on event invitation - Company name/logo on Sponsor Acknowledgement signage at the event - Company name in press release(s) - Company name listed on event page of Foundation website, FaceBook and Twitter - 8 event tickets
PLATINUM Sponsor
$5,000
Includes: - Promotional opportunities, such as distribution of merchandise and/or souvenirs night of the event, with prior approval of event planning committee - Company name on event invitation - Company name/logo on Sponsor Acknowledgement signage at the event - Company name in press release(s) - Company name listed on event page of Foundation website, FaceBook and Twitter - 10 event tickets
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