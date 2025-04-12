2025 Summer Camps

7th grade - adults July 7-10 M-F 12:30 - 3:00 PM Upstairs in the Chesterton Room How do we read these tales of wonder, violence, and strangeness? And how could they possibly be connected to The Greatest Story Ever Told? The answers to these questions are sure to surprise and delight you! Our week-long Fairy Tales class will cover why and how to read these often misunderstood stories and the many ways they have influenced the greatest writers of all time. “I recommend this Fairy Tales course to every teen and adult who wishes to nourish their soul.” Denise Terneus Campers should wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle. Campers who are with us over the noon hour should bring a sack lunch. Mass is available at 8:00 AM Monday-Friday at St. Mary's Church. Please enter our parking lot off of Q St. and exit onto 24th St. Enter the school through the door at the canopy on 36th St.

7th grade - adults July 7-10 M-F 12:30 - 3:00 PM Upstairs in the Chesterton Room How do we read these tales of wonder, violence, and strangeness? And how could they possibly be connected to The Greatest Story Ever Told? The answers to these questions are sure to surprise and delight you! Our week-long Fairy Tales class will cover why and how to read these often misunderstood stories and the many ways they have influenced the greatest writers of all time. “I recommend this Fairy Tales course to every teen and adult who wishes to nourish their soul.” Denise Terneus Campers should wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle. Campers who are with us over the noon hour should bring a sack lunch. Mass is available at 8:00 AM Monday-Friday at St. Mary's Church. Please enter our parking lot off of Q St. and exit onto 24th St. Enter the school through the door at the canopy on 36th St.

More details...