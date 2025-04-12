2025 Summer Camps

3-6 grade in fall
June 23-27, M-F
9:00 - 11:30
Cafeteria, walk-in level
Campers will create a variety of Catholic Art, including the medium of drawing and watercolor.
Campers will receive a T-shirt.
Campers should wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle. Campers who are with us over the noon hour should bring a sack lunch.
Mass is available at 8:00 AM Monday-Friday at St. Mary's Church.
Please enter our parking lot off of Q St. and exit onto 24th St. Enter the school through the door at the canopy on 36th St.
3-6 grade in fall
June 23-27, M-F
9:00 - 11:30
Cafeteria, walk-in level
Campers will create a variety of Catholic Art, including the medium of drawing and watercolor.
Campers will receive a T-shirt.
Campers should wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle. Campers who are with us over the noon hour should bring a sack lunch.
Mass is available at 8:00 AM Monday-Friday at St. Mary's Church.
Please enter our parking lot off of Q St. and exit onto 24th St. Enter the school through the door at the canopy on 36th St.
Shakespeare (3-6 grade)
$75
3-6 grade in fall
June 23-27, M-TH
12:30 - 3:00
Gym and Stage
Campers will rehearse a Shakespearean piece and perform it for guests on Friday.
Campers will receive a T-shirt.
Campers should wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle. Campers who are with us over the noon hour should bring a sack lunch.
Mass is available at 8:00 AM Monday-Friday at St. Mary's Church.
Please enter our parking lot off of Q St. and exit onto 24th St. Enter the school through the door at the canopy on 36th St.
3-6 grade in fall
June 23-27, M-TH
12:30 - 3:00
Gym and Stage
Campers will rehearse a Shakespearean piece and perform it for guests on Friday.
Campers will receive a T-shirt.
Campers should wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle. Campers who are with us over the noon hour should bring a sack lunch.
Mass is available at 8:00 AM Monday-Friday at St. Mary's Church.
Please enter our parking lot off of Q St. and exit onto 24th St. Enter the school through the door at the canopy on 36th St.
Formation and Fun
$75
3-6 grade in fall
July 21 to 24
9:00-2:00
Gymnasium
This camp focuses on awakening wonder at the gift of life and the unique gift of being made in God's image. Campers will exercise mind, body, and soul with age-appropriate literature-based Theology of the Body lessons and sports like volleyball, basketball, scooter races, and more.
Campers will receive a T-shirt.
Campers should wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle. Campers who are with us over the noon hour should bring a sack lunch.
Mass is available at 8:00 AM Monday-Friday at St. Mary's Church.
Please enter our parking lot off of Q St. and exit onto 24th St. Enter the school through the door at the canopy on 36th St.
3-6 grade in fall
July 21 to 24
9:00-2:00
Gymnasium
This camp focuses on awakening wonder at the gift of life and the unique gift of being made in God's image. Campers will exercise mind, body, and soul with age-appropriate literature-based Theology of the Body lessons and sports like volleyball, basketball, scooter races, and more.
Campers will receive a T-shirt.
Campers should wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle. Campers who are with us over the noon hour should bring a sack lunch.
Mass is available at 8:00 AM Monday-Friday at St. Mary's Church.
Please enter our parking lot off of Q St. and exit onto 24th St. Enter the school through the door at the canopy on 36th St.
Mock Trial
$100
6-9 grade in fall
June 2-6, M-F
9:00-3:00
Gym and Stage
******************
Campers will receive a T-shirt.
Campers should wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle. Campers who are with us over the noon hour should bring a sack lunch.
Mass is available at 8:00 AM Monday-Friday at St. Mary's Church.
Please enter our parking lot off of Q St. and exit onto 24th St. Enter the school through the door at the canopy on 36th St.
6-9 grade in fall
June 2-6, M-F
9:00-3:00
Gym and Stage
******************
Campers will receive a T-shirt.
Campers should wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle. Campers who are with us over the noon hour should bring a sack lunch.
Mass is available at 8:00 AM Monday-Friday at St. Mary's Church.
Please enter our parking lot off of Q St. and exit onto 24th St. Enter the school through the door at the canopy on 36th St.
Shakespeare (7-12 grade)
$75
7-12 grade in fall
June 23-27, M-F
9:00 - 11:30
Gym and Stage
Campers will rehearse a Shakespearean piece and perform it for guests on Friday.
Campers will receive a T-shirt.
Campers should wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle. Campers who are with us over the noon hour should bring a sack lunch.
Mass is available at 8:00 AM Monday-Friday at St. Mary's Church.
Please enter our parking lot off of Q St. and exit onto 24th St. Enter the school through the door at the canopy on 36th St.
7-12 grade in fall
June 23-27, M-F
9:00 - 11:30
Gym and Stage
Campers will rehearse a Shakespearean piece and perform it for guests on Friday.
Campers will receive a T-shirt.
Campers should wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle. Campers who are with us over the noon hour should bring a sack lunch.
Mass is available at 8:00 AM Monday-Friday at St. Mary's Church.
Please enter our parking lot off of Q St. and exit onto 24th St. Enter the school through the door at the canopy on 36th St.
Sewing Camp (First Class)
$75
7-12 grade (in fall) - adult
June 30-July 3 M-TH | July 7-10 M-TH | 9:00 AM - 12 PM
Upstairs in the Library
$75 + Fabric
Campers will learn how to use a sewing machine and complete an article of clothing or a quilt sampler. The camper will select a pattern and on the first day of camp, the instructor will meet the campers at a fabric store. If campers have fabric scissors, tape measure, ruler, or portable sewing machine, please bring them. These items will also be available to use during the camp.
Campers should wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle. Campers who are with us over the noon hour should bring a sack lunch.
Mass is available at 8:00 AM Monday-Friday at St. Mary's Church.
Please enter our parking lot off of Q St. and exit onto 24th St. Enter the school through the door at the canopy on 36th St.
7-12 grade (in fall) - adult
June 30-July 3 M-TH | July 7-10 M-TH | 9:00 AM - 12 PM
Upstairs in the Library
$75 + Fabric
Campers will learn how to use a sewing machine and complete an article of clothing or a quilt sampler. The camper will select a pattern and on the first day of camp, the instructor will meet the campers at a fabric store. If campers have fabric scissors, tape measure, ruler, or portable sewing machine, please bring them. These items will also be available to use during the camp.
Campers should wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle. Campers who are with us over the noon hour should bring a sack lunch.
Mass is available at 8:00 AM Monday-Friday at St. Mary's Church.
Please enter our parking lot off of Q St. and exit onto 24th St. Enter the school through the door at the canopy on 36th St.
Fairy Tale Camp
$60
7th grade - adults
July 7-10 M-F
12:30 - 3:00 PM
Upstairs in the Chesterton Room
How do we read these tales of wonder, violence, and strangeness? And how could they possibly be connected to The Greatest Story Ever Told? The answers to these questions are sure to surprise and delight you!
Our week-long Fairy Tales class will cover why and how to read these often misunderstood stories and the many ways they have influenced the greatest writers of all time. “I recommend this Fairy Tales course to every teen and adult who wishes to nourish their soul.” Denise Terneus
Campers should wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle. Campers who are with us over the noon hour should bring a sack lunch.
Mass is available at 8:00 AM Monday-Friday at St. Mary's Church.
Please enter our parking lot off of Q St. and exit onto 24th St. Enter the school through the door at the canopy on 36th St.
7th grade - adults
July 7-10 M-F
12:30 - 3:00 PM
Upstairs in the Chesterton Room
How do we read these tales of wonder, violence, and strangeness? And how could they possibly be connected to The Greatest Story Ever Told? The answers to these questions are sure to surprise and delight you!
Our week-long Fairy Tales class will cover why and how to read these often misunderstood stories and the many ways they have influenced the greatest writers of all time. “I recommend this Fairy Tales course to every teen and adult who wishes to nourish their soul.” Denise Terneus
Campers should wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle. Campers who are with us over the noon hour should bring a sack lunch.
Mass is available at 8:00 AM Monday-Friday at St. Mary's Church.
Please enter our parking lot off of Q St. and exit onto 24th St. Enter the school through the door at the canopy on 36th St.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!