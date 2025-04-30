2025 Summer Classic Super Fun Package

The Super Fun Package includes the following items to supercharge your tournament experience to help lower your score while lowering your score.

1) 2 Mulligans (replay a shot without penalty)

2) Miracle Putt (on a green, auto-make a putt of your choice)

3) Skirt Hole (on any hole, tee off from the REDS on one hole)

4) 150-yard tee off (on a par 4, start from 150 yards out potentially making it into a par 3)

5) 10 extra raffle tickets

6) Hole-in-one contest (Pebble Beach trip)



