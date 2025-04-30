2025 Summer Classic Super Fun Package

Hosted by
About this raffle
The Super Fun Package includes the following items to supercharge your tournament experience to help lower your score while lowering your score.
1) 2 Mulligans (replay a shot without penalty)
2) Miracle Putt (on a green, auto-make a putt of your choice)
3) Skirt Hole (on any hole, tee off from the REDS on one hole)
4) 150-yard tee off (on a par 4, start from 150 yards out potentially making it into a par 3)
5) 10 extra raffle tickets
6) Hole-in-one contest (Pebble Beach trip)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!