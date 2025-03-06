2025 Summer Fun Fest at the Park

EVENT SPONSOR - $2,500 (Limit 1) Sponsorship includes extra large logo on event sign, individual post on social media, mention on social media posts about event, logo on event posters, and logo on yard sign displayed at event. Event Sponsor will have the opportunity to make comments during the music breaks and set up a booth at the Fun Fest.
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
GOLD SPONSOR - $1,000 (Limit 4) Sponsorship includes large logo on event sign, individual post on social media, mention on social media posts about event, logo on event posters, and logo on yard sign (shared space with other Gold Sponsors) displayed at event. Gold Sponsor will have the opportunity to make a comment during one of the music breaks and set up a booth at the Fun Fest.
Silver Sponsor
$500
SILVER SPONSOR - $500 Sponsorship includes medium logo on event sign, individual post on social media, mention on social media posts about event, and logo on event posters. Silver Sponsor will have the opportunity to set up a booth at the Fun Fest.
Bronze
$250
BRONZE SPONSOR - $250 Sponsorship includes small logo on event sign, individual post on social media, mention on social media posts about event, and name listed on event posters. Bronze Sponsor will have the opportunity to set up a booth at the Fun Fest.
