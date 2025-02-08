2025 Summer Intensive Tuition Payments

Please note that this deposit is nonrefundable, and will be credited toward intensive tuition. This option is only for students attending the Pre-Professional or Junior Summer Intensives who wish to pay the deposit before the remaining tuition. Remaining tuition must be paid no later than June 23, 2025 or your student's spot in the program may be jeopardized.
Pre-Professional Summer Intensive
$500
Please select this option to pay the full tuition for the Pre-Professional Summer Intensive. If you have already paid the deposit or have been offered a scholarship, you may enter the discount code that you have been given at checkout.
Junior Summer Intensive
$300
Please select this option to pay the full tuition for the Junior Summer Intensive. If you have already paid the deposit or have been offered a scholarship, you may enter the discount code that you have been given at checkout.
Summer Little Mermaid Dance Camp
$250
Please select this option to pay the full tuition for the Summer Little Mermaid Dance Camp.
