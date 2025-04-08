2025 Summer Kyol Che

Hosted by
About this event
Sit a minimum of 3 days; arrive on Friday or Tuesday night or Wednesday or Saturday morning; depart after breakfast following the last full day of retreat. Members, full-time students & seniors (65+), use discount code MEMSS. Dharma Teachers and Dharma-Teachers-in-Training use discount code TEACHER. PZC Residents use code RESIDENT. Monastics use code MONASTIC.
Benefactor donations support scholarships and other retreat expenses. You will receive a charity receipt for 40% of the ticket cost.
Pending availability - note that single rooms may require you to stay at the main house instead of the monastery.
Sit a week or more; arrive on Friday or Tuesday night or Wednesday or Saturday morning; depart after breakfast following the last full day of retreat. Members, full-time students & seniors (65+), use discount code MEMSS. Dharma Teachers and Dharma-Teachers-in-Training use discount code TEACHER. PZC Residents use code RESIDENT. Monastics use code MONASTIC.
Pending availability - note that booking a single room may require you to stay at the main house instead of the monastery. Retreatants sitting multiple weeks may receive a free single room upgrade, pending availability.
Benefactor donations support scholarships and other retreat expenses. You will receive a charity receipt for 40% of the ticket cost.
Sit entire summer Kyol Che; arrive on Friday or Saturday night; depart after breakfast following the last full day of retreat, or register to attend Sangha Weekend ceremonies. Members, full-time students & seniors (65+), use discount code MEMSS. Dharma Teachers and Dharma-Teachers-in-Training use discount code TEACHER. PZC Residents use code RESIDENT. Monastics use code MONASTIC.
Benefactor donations support scholarships and other retreat expenses. You will receive a charity receipt for 40% of the ticket cost.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!