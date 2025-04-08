Providence Zen Center

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Providence Zen Center

About this event

2025 Summer Kyol Che

99 Pound Rd

Cumberland, RI 02864, USA

Daily Summer Kyol Che - Sustainer
$108

Sit a minimum of 3 days; arrive on Friday or Tuesday night or Wednesday or Saturday morning; depart after breakfast following the last full day of retreat. Members, full-time students & seniors (65+), use discount code MEMSS. Dharma Teachers and Dharma-Teachers-in-Training use discount code TEACHER. PZC Residents use code RESIDENT. Monastics use code MONASTIC.

Daily Summer Kyol Che - Benefactor
$180

Benefactor donations support scholarships and other retreat expenses. You will receive a charity receipt for 40% of the ticket cost.

Daily Summer Kyol Che Single Room Upgrade
$50

Pending availability - note that single rooms may require you to stay at the main house instead of the monastery.

Weekly Summer Kyol Che - Sustainer
$594

Sit a week or more; arrive on Friday or Tuesday night or Wednesday or Saturday morning; depart after breakfast following the last full day of retreat. Members, full-time students & seniors (65+), use discount code MEMSS. Dharma Teachers and Dharma-Teachers-in-Training use discount code TEACHER. PZC Residents use code RESIDENT. Monastics use code MONASTIC.

Weekly Single Room Upgrade
$350

Pending availability - note that booking a single room may require you to stay at the main house instead of the monastery. Retreatants sitting multiple weeks may receive a free single room upgrade, pending availability.

Weekly Summer Kyol-Che - Benefactor
$990

Benefactor donations support scholarships and other retreat expenses. You will receive a charity receipt for 40% of the ticket cost.

Monthly Summer Kyol Che - Sustainer
$2,376

Sit entire summer Kyol Che; arrive on Friday or Saturday night; depart after breakfast following the last full day of retreat, or register to attend Sangha Weekend ceremonies. Members, full-time students & seniors (65+), use discount code MEMSS. Dharma Teachers and Dharma-Teachers-in-Training use discount code TEACHER. PZC Residents use code RESIDENT. Monastics use code MONASTIC.

Monthly Summer Kyol-Che - Benefactor
$3,960

Benefactor donations support scholarships and other retreat expenses. You will receive a charity receipt for 40% of the ticket cost.

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