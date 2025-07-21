2025 Summer Sendoff Tournament

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About this event
For 2025 ages (players must not turn 9 before May 1, 2025). Includes 3-game guarantee, game balls provided, and awards for top teams—championship rings for 1st, medals for 2nd place and Silver bracket winners.
Note: Entry fees are non-refundable if cancellation is made within 7 days of the tournament.
For 2025 ages (players must not turn 10 before May 1, 2025). Includes 3-game guarantee, game balls provided, and awards for top teams—championship rings for 1st, medals for 2nd place and Silver bracket winners.
Note: Entry fees are non-refundable if cancellation is made within 7 days of the tournament.
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