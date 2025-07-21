Central Valley Saints Sports Club
Central Valley Saints Sports Club has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Central Valley Saints Sports Club

Hosted by

Central Valley Saints Sports Club

About this event

Sales closed

2025 Summer Sendoff Tournament

6001 W Bowles Ave

Raisin City, CA 93652, USA

8U Division - Team Registration
$450

For 2025 ages (players must not turn 9 before May 1, 2025). Includes 3-game guarantee, game balls provided, and awards for top teams—championship rings for 1st, medals for 2nd place and Silver bracket winners.

Note: Entry fees are non-refundable if cancellation is made within 7 days of the tournament.

9U Division - Team Registration
$450

For 2025 ages (players must not turn 10 before May 1, 2025). Includes 3-game guarantee, game balls provided, and awards for top teams—championship rings for 1st, medals for 2nd place and Silver bracket winners.

Note: Entry fees are non-refundable if cancellation is made within 7 days of the tournament.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!