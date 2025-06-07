2025 Summer Soiree Freedom Fundraising Gala

1100 Jericho Turnpike

Westbury, NY 11590, USA

NAACP Summer Soiree Gala 2025 - Individual
$175

The NAACP Hempstead Branch 2025 Summer Soiree
Freedom Fundraising Gala

Wednesday, September 17th, 2025, from 7:00pm to 11:00pm

Westbury Manor Country Club
1100 Jericho Tpke
Westbury, NY 11590

NAACP Summer Soiree Gala 2025 - Table
$1,750
Table of Ten (10 seats) Grants premium choice seating.

🌟 Presenting Sponsor – $10,000
$10,000
Presenting Sponsor

Benefits:

Name/logo as "Presenting Sponsor" on all event materials

Speaking opportunity at the event

Premier logo placement on event signage, website, and invitations

Social media spotlight (dedicated posts before and after the event)

VIP table for 10 guests with premium placement

Inclusion in press release and post-event recap

Opportunity to provide branded giveaways

🍹 Gold Sponsor – $5,000
$5,000
Gold Sponsor

Benefits:

Logo placement on event signage and website

Recognition from stage during the event

Social media mentions

Reserved table for 8 guests

Inclusion in event program

Option to host a themed station (e.g., signature cocktail or photo booth)

🎶 Silver Sponsor – $2,500
$2,500
Benefits:

Logo on event signage and website

Social media recognition

6 complimentary event tickets

Recognition in event program

$

