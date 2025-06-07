Westbury, NY 11590, USA
The NAACP Hempstead Branch 2025 Summer Soiree
Freedom Fundraising Gala
Wednesday, September 17th, 2025, from 7:00pm to 11:00pm
Westbury Manor Country Club
1100 Jericho Tpke
Westbury, NY 11590
Table of Ten (10 seats) Grants premium choice seating.
Presenting Sponsor
Benefits:
Name/logo as "Presenting Sponsor" on all event materials
Speaking opportunity at the event
Premier logo placement on event signage, website, and invitations
Social media spotlight (dedicated posts before and after the event)
VIP table for 10 guests with premium placement
Inclusion in press release and post-event recap
Opportunity to provide branded giveaways
Gold Sponsor
Benefits:
Logo placement on event signage and website
Recognition from stage during the event
Social media mentions
Reserved table for 8 guests
Inclusion in event program
Option to host a themed station (e.g., signature cocktail or photo booth)
Benefits:
Logo on event signage and website
Social media recognition
6 complimentary event tickets
Recognition in event program
$
