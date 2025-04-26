2025 Summer Sports Camps

7/22 - 8/4, Tu/W/Th/M, 7 - 8 pm @1510 Oakland Rd SPC 120, San Jose (Tingna Dance Studio) for a total of 8 sessions Whom: 6 - 12 years old. Please bring water bottle and wear comfortable shoes. Coach Sample Video: https://m.youtube.com/shorts/BEF4zC1FTNI
Every Wed from 8/20 to 10/1 (no class on 9/10), 7:00 - 8:30 pm, for a total of 6 sessions @ 37365 Fremont Blvd (Fei Teng After School), Fremont, CA 94536. Whom: 7 - 12 years old. Please bring water bottle and wear comfortable shoes. Coaches' Sample Video: https://youtube.com/shorts/2p761CXyQIc?feature=share
Every Tu/W/Th/F from 6/17 to 6/27, 6:00 - 7:30 pm, for a total of 8 sessions @ Kevin Moran Park, Saratoga. Whom: 5 - 9 years old. Please bring: soccer ball (size 4), shin guards, athletic clothes/shoes, sunscreen, and water bottle.
Every Tu/W/Th/F from 8/5 to 8/15, 6:00 - 7:30 pm, for a total of 8 sessions @ Kevin Moran Park, Saratoga. Whom: 5 - 9 years old. Please bring: soccer ball (size 4), shin guards, athletic clothes/shoes, sunscreen, and water bottle.
6/16 - 6/26, M/Tu/W/Th, 6:30 - 8:00 pm, for a total of 8 sessions @ South San Jose La Colina Park. Whom: 5 - 9 years old. Please bring a water bottle and apply sunscreen.
Every M/Tu/W/Th from 6/2 to 6/12, 6:30 - 8:00 pm, for a total of 8 sessions @ Ponderosa Park, Sunnyvale. Whom: 6 - 12 years old. Require to bring: basketball, athletic clothes/shoes, and water bottle.
Every M/W/Th/F from 7/14 to 7/25, 6:00 - 8:00 pm, for a total of 8 sessions @ Mission SJ Community Park, Fremont Whom: 6 - 12 years old. Require to bring: basketball, athletic clothes/shoes, and water bottle.
6/9 to 6/19, M/Tu/W/Th, 6:30 - 8:00 pm, for a total of 8 sessions @ Piedmont Hills High School Whom: 6 - 12 years old. Require to bring: Basketball, athletic clothes/shoes, and water bottle.
7/7 - 7/16, M/Tu/W, 6:15 - 8:15 pm, for a total of 6 sessions @ Pinewood Park, Milpitas. Whom: 6 - 11 years old. Please bring a water bottle and apply sunscreen.
6/9 - 6/19, M/Tu/W/Th, 6:00 - 7:30 pm, for a total of 8 sessions @ Cupertino Jollyman Park. Whom: 6 - 11 years old. Please bring a water bottle and apply sunscreen.
