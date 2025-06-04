2025 Summer Sports Clinics

Dance Clinics
$250
Dance (Dates: July 7th-10th; Time: 8:30AM - 11:00AM)
Cheer Clinics
$250
Cheer (Dates: July 7th - 10th; Time: 11:30AM - 2:00PM)
Soccer Clinics
$250
Soccer (Dates: July 7th-10th; Time: 3:00PM - 5:30PM)

