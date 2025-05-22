2025 Summer Teacher Grants

YOUR SCHOOL MUST FALL WITHIN THE NISD BOUNDARIES FOR 2025-2026. The HCF Teacher Grant Program awards $250 mini-grants to selected NISD educators during both the summer. These grants are designed to support innovative classroom projects, enhance learning environments, and remove small financial barriers that make a big impact.

YOUR SCHOOL MUST FALL WITHIN THE NISD BOUNDARIES FOR 2025-2026. The HCF Teacher Grant Program awards $250 mini-grants to selected NISD educators during both the summer. These grants are designed to support innovative classroom projects, enhance learning environments, and remove small financial barriers that make a big impact.

More details...