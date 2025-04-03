2025 Summer Training

Hosted by
About this event
6 sessions: June 17, 23, July 15, 22, 29, and August 5 at Einstein MPR. Grades 3-5 will train from 10:00-11:00 AM, and grades 6-8 from 11:00-12:00 PM. Syd is a 2X Appleton North State Champ, 5-year College Player at UW Milwaukee, then UW Green Bay, All-Conference, and 1,000 Collegiate Scorer at UWGB.
August 12-14. Grades K-5 will be from 2:00-3:30 PM, and grades 6-8 from 4:00-5:30 PM at Appleton North High School. Led by the Appleton North High School Girls Basketball Team. This is a great opportunity for the Youth to work with the High School players and coaches.
Wednesdays 6:30-8:00 PM at Appleton North. Starting June 11th. Ending August 17th. No gym access on July 2nd & 9th. Athletes will be divided into age-appropriate groups. They will spend 45 minutes with our Youth Coaches doing basketball skills and drills, and 45 minutes with the ETS trainers. Also, the use of the Shooting Gun is available.
Sundays 6:30-8:00 PM at Appleton North. June 15, 22, July 20, 27, and August 3, 10, 17, 24. Teams will be formed by North Youth Coaches. No need to create a team in advance. Just show up ready to play!
Everything is included. We hope you can attend all events, but welcome to attend as many or as few events as possible. Everything will be designed to develop and improve fundamental basketball skills. All drills/skills taught and practiced will be age-appropriate.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!