2025 SUMMER WATERMANS ACADEMY JUNE (1) 2-6th,(2)9-13th,(3)16-20th,(4)23rd-27th,(5)30-3rd July 4day scholarships available

WELCOME TO IKAIKA WATERMANS ACADEMY For safe, fun learning! Please come ready for a great week with your water clothes, sunscreen, slippers, towel, OWN LUNCH and ready to make friends and learn how to be your best Waterman! You can purchase IKAIKA ALL DAY if you are coming to the academy.

WELCOME TO IKAIKA WATERMANS ACADEMY For safe, fun learning! Please come ready for a great week with your water clothes, sunscreen, slippers, towel, OWN LUNCH and ready to make friends and learn how to be your best Waterman! You can purchase IKAIKA ALL DAY if you are coming to the academy.

seeMoreDetailsMobile