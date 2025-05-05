2025 Summer World Series silent auction

4 single day admission passes to Sea World San Antonio
$150

4 single day admission passes to Sea World San Antonio. Valued at $399.96 Valid for the 2025 season.
2 person scavenger hunt adventure with date upgrade included item
$25

Let’s Roam Date night scavenger hunt adventure for 2 people! Valid at 600+ outdoor locations or 20+ in home adventures! -includes date upgrade for date theme challenges to make the night extra special allowing couples to connect!
10 person explorer scavenger hunt adventure item
$50

Let’s Roam explorer night scavenger hunt adventure for 10 people! Valid at 600+ outdoor locations or 20+ in home adventures! -valid up to 2 years -great for birthday Parties/ graduations ect. Valued at over $300
2 tickets to Texas State Aquarium item
$40

The mission of the Texas State Aquarium is to engage people with animals, inspire appreciation for our seas, and support wildlife conservation! Enjoy 2 tickets 🎟️ to experience all the wonders of the Texas State Aquarium Value:$199.99
Whataburger 40 Oz striped tumbler item
$20

40 Oz Whataburger stiped tumbler!! Keep your beverages nice and cold all day long with Texas’s favorite brand!
Stanley stay chill classic pitcher 45 Oz item
$25

45 Oz Stanley stay chill classic pitcher! Keep your drinks cold all day long!
1947 military wheel stool item
$75

1947 military wheel stool! Check out this one of a kind seat!

