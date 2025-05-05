2025 Summer World Series silent auction

4 single day admission passes to Sea World San Antonio
$150
Starting bid
4 single day admission passes to Sea World San Antonio. Valued at $399.96 Valid for the 2025 season.
4 single day admission passes to Sea World San Antonio. Valued at $399.96 Valid for the 2025 season.
2 person scavenger hunt adventure with date upgrade included
$25
Starting bid
Let’s Roam Date night scavenger hunt adventure for 2 people! Valid at 600+ outdoor locations or 20+ in home adventures!
-includes date upgrade for date theme challenges to make the night extra special allowing couples to connect!
Let’s Roam Date night scavenger hunt adventure for 2 people! Valid at 600+ outdoor locations or 20+ in home adventures!
-includes date upgrade for date theme challenges to make the night extra special allowing couples to connect!
10 person explorer scavenger hunt adventure
$50
Starting bid
Let’s Roam explorer night scavenger hunt adventure for 10 people! Valid at 600+ outdoor locations or 20+ in home adventures!
-valid up to 2 years
-great for birthday Parties/ graduations ect.
Valued at over $300
Let’s Roam explorer night scavenger hunt adventure for 10 people! Valid at 600+ outdoor locations or 20+ in home adventures!
-valid up to 2 years
-great for birthday Parties/ graduations ect.
Valued at over $300
2 tickets to Texas State Aquarium
$40
Starting bid
The mission of the Texas State Aquarium is to engage people with animals, inspire appreciation for our seas, and support wildlife conservation! Enjoy 2 tickets 🎟️ to experience all the wonders of the Texas State Aquarium
Value:$199.99
The mission of the Texas State Aquarium is to engage people with animals, inspire appreciation for our seas, and support wildlife conservation! Enjoy 2 tickets 🎟️ to experience all the wonders of the Texas State Aquarium
Value:$199.99
Whataburger 40 Oz striped tumbler
$20
Starting bid
40 Oz Whataburger stiped tumbler!! Keep your beverages nice and cold all day long with Texas’s favorite brand!
40 Oz Whataburger stiped tumbler!! Keep your beverages nice and cold all day long with Texas’s favorite brand!
Stanley stay chill classic pitcher 45 Oz
$25
Starting bid
45 Oz Stanley stay chill classic pitcher! Keep your drinks cold all day long!
45 Oz Stanley stay chill classic pitcher! Keep your drinks cold all day long!
1947 military wheel stool
$75
Starting bid
1947 military wheel stool! Check out this one of a kind seat!
1947 military wheel stool! Check out this one of a kind seat!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!