2025 Summit Sponsorship

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About this event
Benefits include: 1) Top Billing on Summit website, 2) Listing on all Summit materials, 3) Individualized commercial featuring logo and verbal recognition at the Summit events, 4) Customized marketing across all Leadership Council social media platforms, 5) Two customized advertisements in all-contacts newsletters, 6) Prominent table at the Summit, and 7) Ten (10) registrations to the Summit!
Benefits include: 1) Recognition on Summit website and in printed Summit materials, 2) Individualized commercial during the Summit program, including name and logo on the screen, 3) Exclusive feature on all Leadership Council social media platforms, 4) Customized advertisement in an all-contacts newsletter, 5) Exhibitor table at the Summit, and 6) Five (5) registrations to the Summit.
Benefits: 1) Recognition on Summit website, 2) Recognition during the Summit, including name and logo, 3) Recognition across all Leadership Council social media platforms, 4) Special recognition for key summit feature (e.g. handouts, name badges, beverages, lunch), and 5) Three (3) full registrations to the Summit.
Benefits: 1) Recognition on Summit website, 2) Recognition during the Summit, including name and/or logo, and 3) One (1) full registration to the Summit.
SOLD OUT - Benefits: 1) Exhibitor table in the attrium outside the main session room, 2) Recognition on Summit website, 3) Recognition during the Summit, including name and/or logo, and 4) One (1) full registration to the Summit.
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