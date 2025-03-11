2025 Sundress and Seersucker Suit Fundraising Gala

A Reserved Table for 8 guests
Your Business Logo Displayed on 3D Women website
Full Page Ad in 3D Women, Inc Souvenir Booklet
Business Promotion at 3D Marketing Table
Spotlight on Your Organization’s Events
Honorable Mention During the Event
A Reserved Table for 8 guests
Your Business Logo Displayed on 3D Women website
Full Page Ad in 3D Women, Inc Souvenir Booklet
Business Promotion at 3D Marketing Table
Spotlight on Your Organization’s Events
Honorable Mention During the Event
Gold Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
Gala Tickets for 5 guests
Your Business Logo Displayed on 3D Women website
Full Page Ad in 3D Women, Inc Souvenir Booklet
Business Promotion at 3D Marketing Table
Spotlight on Your Organization’s Events
Honorable Mention During the Event
Gala Tickets for 5 guests
Your Business Logo Displayed on 3D Women website
Full Page Ad in 3D Women, Inc Souvenir Booklet
Business Promotion at 3D Marketing Table
Spotlight on Your Organization’s Events
Honorable Mention During the Event
Silver Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
Gala Tickets for 3 guests
Your Business Logo Displayed on 3D Women website
Full Page Ad in 3D Women, Inc Souvenir Booklet
Honorable Mention During the Event
Gala Tickets for 3 guests
Your Business Logo Displayed on 3D Women website
Full Page Ad in 3D Women, Inc Souvenir Booklet
Honorable Mention During the Event
Bronze Sponsor
$250
Gala Ticket for 1 guest
Your Business Logo Displayed on 3D Women website
Full Page Ad in 3D Women, Inc Souvenir Booklet
Honorable Mention During the Event
Gala Ticket for 1 guest
Your Business Logo Displayed on 3D Women website
Full Page Ad in 3D Women, Inc Souvenir Booklet
Honorable Mention During the Event
Add a donation for 3D Women Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!