2025 Super Bowl Squares

Choose a number, 1-100, and if it is available, it is yours! If it is already assigned, you will get a randomly assigned numbered square. Completed boards will be emailed no later than February 8, 2025, with all the numbers listed. HOW TO WIN: Numbers will change each quarter. If your numbered square correlates with the final score during the listed quarter, you win! If your numbered square touches the winning square (either above, below, left or right), you win the touching square prize. ​ PAYOUTS: ​ 1st and 3rd Quarters - $250 Halftime - $500 Final score - $1000 ​ All touching squares (defined as top, bottom, left and right, no corners) - $50 (4 payouts each quarter) *please note - touching squares are defined here as the side, NOT a corner. Final determination will be made by the RAIDPA. ​Prizes will be delivered via USPS, in check form, to the address provided.

