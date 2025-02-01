Bridge Of Strength Community Center Inc

Hosted by

Bridge Of Strength Community Center Inc

About this event

2025 S.U.P.E.R. Women

Georgetown Parks and Recreation we will be on the  Randy Morrow Trail/ Legacy Pavilion

General admission
Free
per person
Volunteer
Free
To assist on Randy Morrow Trail Give or offer light Refreshments: Bananas, granola bars, fruit snacks Assist on Music and Karaoke Fun Assist with Games: Featuring popular activities from our previous events Assist with Bounce House
Add a donation for Bridge Of Strength Community Center Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!