2025 S.U.P.E.R. Women

To assist on Randy Morrow Trail
Give or offer light Refreshments: Bananas, granola bars, fruit snacks
Assist on Music and Karaoke Fun
Assist with Games: Featuring popular activities from our previous events
Assist with Bounce House
To assist on Randy Morrow Trail
Give or offer light Refreshments: Bananas, granola bars, fruit snacks
Assist on Music and Karaoke Fun
Assist with Games: Featuring popular activities from our previous events
Assist with Bounce House
Add a donation for Bridge Of Strength Community Center Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!