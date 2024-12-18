2025 Superhero 5K Sponsorship Form

* Listed as sponsor on website --------------------* Company logo at Photo Booth --------------------* Promotional materials in race packet --------------------* Company name recognition in 1 or more JS Facebook Page posts --------------------* 3 complimentary race entries --------------------* An optional 10’ x 10’ exhibitor space in our vendor fair

* Listed as sponsor on website --------------------* Company logo at Photo Booth --------------------* Promotional materials in race packet --------------------* Company name recognition in 1 or more JS Facebook Page posts --------------------* 3 complimentary race entries --------------------* An optional 10’ x 10’ exhibitor space in our vendor fair

seeMoreDetailsMobile