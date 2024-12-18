2025 Superhero 5K Sponsorship Form

6071 St Andrews Rd

Columbia, SC 29212, USA

Medals Sponsor
$750
* Listed as sponsor on website --------------------* Company logo on back of race t-shirt --------------------* Promotional materials in race packet * Company name recognition in 3 or more JS Facebook Page posts * 4 complimentary race entries
Photo Booth Sponsor
$500
* Listed as sponsor on website --------------------* Company logo at Photo Booth --------------------* Promotional materials in race packet --------------------* Company name recognition in 1 or more JS Facebook Page posts --------------------* 3 complimentary race entries --------------------* An optional 10’ x 10’ exhibitor space in our vendor fair
Mile Marker Sponsor (All 3)
$350
* Company name will be prominently displayed on mile marker signs at mile 1, mile 2 and at the finish line. --------------------* 2 complimentary race entries
Mile Marker Sponsor
$150
* Company name will be prominently displayed on one mile marker sign, either at mile 1, mile 2 or at the finish line. --------------------* 1 complimentary race entry.

