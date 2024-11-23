Choir On Fire Booster Inc
Rehearsal #1 - 2025 Superintendent’s Honors Music Festival
6750 SW 60th St
South Miami, FL 33143
Pizza Meal Deal
$10
2 Slices Pizza (Cheese or Pepperoni) 1 Drink (Water or Soda) 1 Bag of Chips 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie
2 Slices Pizza (Cheese or Pepperoni) 1 Drink (Water or Soda) 1 Bag of Chips 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Hot Dog Meal Deal
$10
1 All Beef Hot Dog 1 Drink (Water or Soda) 1 Bag of Chips 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie
1 All Beef Hot Dog 1 Drink (Water or Soda) 1 Bag of Chips 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Pan con Lechón Meal Deal
$10
Pan con lechón (pulled pork sandwich) 1 Drink (Water or Soda) 1 Bag of Chips 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie
Pan con lechón (pulled pork sandwich) 1 Drink (Water or Soda) 1 Bag of Chips 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Pizza
$3
1 pizza slice
1 pizza slice
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Hot Dog
$6
add
Pan con lechón / Pork Sandwich
$6
add
Chips / cookies / honey bun
$2
add
Soda/water
$2
add
Candy
$1
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout