2025 Susquehanna Sojourn: Middle Section

(bring your own boat)
(includes single kayak, PFD, & paddle rental)
(includes one tandem kayak, two PFDs, & two paddle rentals)
(includes one tandem canoe, two PFDs, & two paddle rentals) - PLEASE NOTE: not for beginners, canoes are less stable than tandem kayaks
Normally $20. Get a deal with your event ticket AND save on shipping. We'll give it to you when you check in. The Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Bottle with a bamboo lid holds 22 oz. All proceeds go directly back to supporting outdoor recreation projects in our region. Designed by a local artist!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!