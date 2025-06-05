2025 Suwanee Chili Cook Off - Cooks Entry

330 Town Center Ave

Suwanee, GA 30024, USA

ICS CERTIFIED Entry - TRADITIONAL
$46.35

Entry into the ICS Certified Competition - TRADITIONAL CATEGORY.

7 gallons of People's Choice Chili Required.

Included: Space, Table and 2 Chairs. You must bring own Tent and Weights. Electricity can be purchased in addition. Price includes entry fee and 3% convenience fee.

ICS CERTIFIED Entry - HOMESTYLE
$46.35

Entry into the ICS Certified Competition - HOMESTYLE CATEGORY.

7 gallons of People's Choice Chili Required.

Included: Space, Table and 2 Chairs. You must bring own Tent and Weights. Electricity can be purchased in addition. Price includes entry fee and 3% convenience fee.

ICS CERTIFIED Entry - VERDE
$46.35

Entry into the ICS Certified Competition - VERDE CATEGORY.

7 gallons of People's Choice Chili Required.

Included: Space, Table and 2 Chairs. You must bring own Tent and Weights. Electricity can be purchased in addition. Price includes entry fee and 3% convenience fee.

SANCTIED Entry - TRADITIONAL
$25.75

Entry into the ICS SANCTIONED Competition - TRADITIONAL CATEGORY.

4 gallons of People's Choice Chili Required.

Included: Space, Table and 2 Chairs. You must bring own Tent and Weights. Electricity can be purchased in addition. Price includes entry fee and 3% convenience fee.

SANCTIONED Entry - HOMESTYLE
$15.45

Entry into the ICS SANCTIONED Competition - HOMESTYLE CATEGORY.

4 gallons of People's Choice Chili Required.

Included: Space, Table and 2 Chairs. You must bring own Tent and Weights. Electricity can be purchased in addition. Price includes entry fee and 3% convenience fee.

SANCTIONED Entry - VERDE
$20.60

Entry into the ICS SANCTIONED Competition - VERDE CATEGORY.

4 gallons of People's Choice Chili Required.

Included: Space, Table and 2 Chairs. You must bring own Tent and Weights. Electricity can be purchased in addition. Price includes entry fee and 3% convenience fee.

Power Outlet
$51.50

110v 15amp electric outlet. Price includes one Power Outlet plus a 3% convenience fee.

6ft raw table - no cover
$25.75

One 6ft table. This is just a table. No table cover, no skirt. Price includes 1 table and 3% convenience fee.

Chair - Folding
$5

Folding Chair. Price is per each chair. Price includes 1 chair plus 3% convenience fee.

10x10 Tent
$103

10x10 tent rental. Limited quantity. Tent comes with weights. Price includes 1 tent and 3% convenience fee.

$

