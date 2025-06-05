2025 Suwanee Chili Cook Off - Cooks Entry

Entry into the ICS Certified Competition - TRADITIONAL CATEGORY.
7 gallons of People's Choice Chili Required.
Included: Space, Table and 2 Chairs. You must bring own Tent and Weights. Electricity can be purchased in addition. Price includes entry fee and 3% convenience fee.
Entry into the ICS Certified Competition - HOMESTYLE CATEGORY.
7 gallons of People's Choice Chili Required.
Included: Space, Table and 2 Chairs. You must bring own Tent and Weights. Electricity can be purchased in addition. Price includes entry fee and 3% convenience fee.
Entry into the ICS Certified Competition - VERDE CATEGORY.
7 gallons of People's Choice Chili Required.
Included: Space, Table and 2 Chairs. You must bring own Tent and Weights. Electricity can be purchased in addition. Price includes entry fee and 3% convenience fee.
Entry into the ICS SANCTIONED Competition - TRADITIONAL CATEGORY.
4 gallons of People's Choice Chili Required.
Included: Space, Table and 2 Chairs. You must bring own Tent and Weights. Electricity can be purchased in addition. Price includes entry fee and 3% convenience fee.
Entry into the ICS SANCTIONED Competition - HOMESTYLE CATEGORY.
4 gallons of People's Choice Chili Required.
Included: Space, Table and 2 Chairs. You must bring own Tent and Weights. Electricity can be purchased in addition. Price includes entry fee and 3% convenience fee.
Entry into the ICS SANCTIONED Competition - VERDE CATEGORY.
4 gallons of People's Choice Chili Required.
Included: Space, Table and 2 Chairs. You must bring own Tent and Weights. Electricity can be purchased in addition. Price includes entry fee and 3% convenience fee.
110v 15amp electric outlet. Price includes one Power Outlet plus a 3% convenience fee.
One 6ft table. This is just a table. No table cover, no skirt. Price includes 1 table and 3% convenience fee.
Folding Chair. Price is per each chair. Price includes 1 chair plus 3% convenience fee.
10x10 tent rental. Limited quantity. Tent comes with weights. Price includes 1 tent and 3% convenience fee.
