2025 SUWANEE CHILI COOK OFF - SPONSOR & VENDOR SIGN UP

Logo on “Thank You Sponsors” Banner Logo on Festival web page Complimentary Arm Bands for 4 guests
Corporate Vendor Space is a 10x10 space for a corporate company. Space does not include Tent with weights, table or chairs. Electricity can be purchased separately. Space is $350 plus 3% convenience fee.
Small Business Space is a 10x10 space for an indpendently owned MLM or a small mom & pop company. Space does not include Tent with weights, table or chairs. Electricity can be purchased separately. Space is $175 plus 3% convenience fee.
Artist Space is a 10x10 space for Art vendors - meaning items made by hand such as painting, carvings, jewelry. Resale of mass produced items of any sort do not qualify. Photos of ART items will have to be submitted to verify qualification. Space does not include Tent with weights, table or chairs. Electricity can be purchased separately. Space is $65 plus 3% convenience fee.
Push Cart is a 5x3 space for a cart on wheels ie: ice cream. Cart can move around the park or can be stationary. Space is $95 plus 3% convenience fee.
Non Profit space is a 10x10. To quality you must submit proof of non-profit status. Space does not include Tent with weights, table or chairs. Electricity can be purchased separately. Space is $55 plus 3% convenience fee.
Food For Sale is a 10x10 space for NON-CHILI Food. Space does not include Tent with weights, table or chairs. Electricity can be purchased separately. Space is $325 plus 3% convenience fee.
Food Truck/Trailer is a street space up to 25ft long by 10ft wide for NON-CHILI Food for sale only. Space does not include Tent with weights, table or chairs. Electricity can be purchased separately. Space is $355 plus 3% convenience fee.
Drink/Dessert For Sale is a 10x10 space. Space does not include Tent with weights, table or chairs. Electricity can be purchased separately. Space is $175 plus 3% convenience fee.
110v 15amp electric outlet. Price includes one Power Outlet plus a 3% convenience fee.
One 6ft table. This is just a table. No table cover, no skirt. Price includes 1 table and 3% convenience fee.
Folding Chair. Price is per each chair. Price includes 1 chair plus 3% convenience fee.
10x10 tent rental. Limited quantity. Tent comes with weights. Price includes 1 tent and 3% convenience fee.
